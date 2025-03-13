Lizzo Fans Rave She's 'Hotter Than Ever' as Singer Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Low-Cut Latex Outfit for New Music Video: Watch
Lizzo turned heads when she dropped a teaser trailer for her new tune "Still Bad."
In the short clip, the star sizzled on screen in a red latex ensemble that featured a dangerously low neckline.
The Grammy winner had red paint or fake blood splashed on her face before the scene moved to a sultry clip of the musician, 36, smoldering at the camera with wet hair.
"SHE BACK IN THE BUILDING🧨," Lizzo captioned the upload.
Despite the video being only several seconds long, fans went crazy for the fresh content.
"New sound! New look! Oh go in sista!" one fan raved, while another declared, "She’s back hotter than ever 🔥🔥🔥❤️."
"You so fineeeee, ily queen!!" gushed a third.
The "Truth Hurts" crooner has never been shy about flaunting her body, even before she started her weight-loss journey.
In January, Lizzo proudly revealed she was seeing serious progress, writing on social media, "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
The vocalist explained she stuck to a workout routine and revamped her diet — choosing to stop being a vegetarian — in order to shed the pounds, but she's still been constantly accused of going on weight-loss drug Ozempic despite her denials.
The star has dealt with critics for her entire career, admitting in 2023 that she thought about leaving Hollywood after someone tweeted, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."
“JUST logged on the app and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis," she said in reaction to the rude remark. "It’s really starting to make me hate the world."
"Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bull----," Lizzo continued.
"Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F------ FARM," confessed the singer. "The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY. I hate it here."