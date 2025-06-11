Lizzo Shakes Her Butt as She Stuns Fans With Slimmed-Down Look: Watch
Lizzo is proud of her new body, and she's not afraid to shake it.
The "Truth Hurts" singer, 37, twerked in a cheeky video flaunting her slimmed-down physique on Tuesday, June 10.
The musician donned a cropped pink T-shirt, shorts and bedazzled YITTY necklace as she danced and lip-synced to an upcoming song, seemingly titled "We Outside."
She started making hand gestures from a living room before the clip cut to her shaking her butt on the patio in front of a pool. She leaned over and placed her hands on her knees while the track repeated the words "We outside, h--."
Other lyrics in the new summer-inspired tune include, "They just mad 'cause I got motion like a roller-coaster/ Every n----- in this mama got a Lizzo poster/ She doing interviews about me, I don't even know her/ While all these b------ out here sitting mad, I'm bending over."
Fans flooded the comments section of Lizzo's Instagram post with praise for her figure.
"GIRLLL, YOU LOOK GOOODDDD!! I DIDN'T EVEN RECOGNIZE YOU, YOU’RE GLOWING," one fan wrote, while another quipped, "Baby they bet not let u get down to a size 8 it's ova...u already🔥🔥😍."
Lizzo Teases Another New Song
Just three days earlier, the award-winning artist twerked in a cleavage-baring purple and black bikini with a black mask covering her entire face except her eyes. The Instagram Reel featured a sneak peek at another upcoming song, with Lizzo rapping the lyrics, "Like I said, I’m that b---- h---/ That black truck a-- poking out the window/ You wanna play games n---- I’m Nintendo/ And if you ain’t talking bout money no intendo/ We hoochie c----- popping/ We get this s--- rockin/ And boy if you ain’t on your job I'm gonna pull up and clock it."
Lizzo's Weight Loss
The star spoke out about her weight loss during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, April 22.
"I’ve worked out the same for 10 years. My body did not change. My body was my body, the body y’all knew," she divulged, noting that exercise wasn't the way she shed pounds. Cutting out the "two to three" large Starbucks drinks she consumed every day helped, but getting her mental health in check is what made the greatest change.
"Okay, I need to release this weight that’s holding me back," she remembered telling herself. "I need to release these toxic relationships that are keeping me in these toxic cycles, that are harming me. I need to stop thinking negatively about myself and beating myself up for it."
Lizzo announced she hit her weight-loss goal in a January Instagram post. Although she kept the exact number on the scale private, she revealed she reduced her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 points and lowered her body fat percentage by 16 percent.