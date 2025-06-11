Lizzo Shakes Her Butt as She Stuns Fans With Slimmed-Down Look: Watch

Lizzo leaned over and shook her butt in a cheeky video following her dramatic weight loss.

Lizzo is proud of her new body, and she's not afraid to shake it.

The musician donned a cropped pink T-shirt, shorts and bedazzled YITTY necklace as she danced and lip-synced to an upcoming song, seemingly titled "We Outside."

She started making hand gestures from a living room before the clip cut to her shaking her butt on the patio in front of a pool. She leaned over and placed her hands on her knees while the track repeated the words "We outside, h--."

Other lyrics in the new summer-inspired tune include, "They just mad 'cause I got motion like a roller-coaster/ Every n----- in this mama got a Lizzo poster/ She doing interviews about me, I don't even know her/ While all these b------ out here sitting mad, I'm bending over."