Serena Williams, Rebel Wilson and Lizzo and More Face Criticism for Embracing GLP-1 Drugs
Oct. 12 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
In a world where celebrity weight-loss often comes with unrealistic claims, stars are now breaking the silence on their use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. These medications make it easier for individuals to shed pounds, but this newfound honesty brings its own set of challenges for public figures.
Serena Williams Sparked Public Debate
When Serena Williams announced in August that she had embraced Zepbound — and would serve as a celebrity patient ambassador for telehealth company Ro, which sells GLP-1s — the backlash was immediate.
Critics accused Williams of promoting poor body image and being medically irresponsible. A few weeks later, the tennis icon posted on Instagram about prioritizing her mental health.
"My summer started out well but I was plunged into a difficult August," Williams wrote in the cryptic post. "Like many of you, I faced challenges that tested my spirit and resilience. Life can sometimes feel overwhelming and it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters-your mental health and well-being. I took some time away to breathe, to reconnect with myself, and to remember that it's perfectly okay to pause and reconnect. Even if it's just a quiet night to yourself. Anything counts."
She also shared with her followers, "I've learned that the end of a matter is better than its beginning. And even though things haven't reached their end yet, I'm also learning to let go and live life one moment at a time. The only thing I'm dealing with in this moment here is how good this dress looks against first editions."
Williams concluded her update by asking her fans how their summer was.
Rebel Wilson and Lizzo Have Received the Same Backlash
Others in the spotlight, such as Rebel Wilson and Lizzo, have faced similar reactions. For years, both women stood as beacons of body positivity for fans aiming to reshape societal norms rather than their physiques.
However, when they revealed their use of Ozempic (with Wilson now serving as Noom's chief wellness ambassador touting the brand's microdosed GLP-1 product) many perceived it as a betrayal.
Here were two women who once defied diet culture now wielding injector pens and, in some cases, even encouraging followers to join them.
Male Celebrities Are Not Held to the Same Standards
Male counterparts, like Eric Stonestreet and Charles Barkley, might avoid the intense scrutiny that female celebrities, particularly Black women, face due to deep-rooted misogynoir in society.
One Critic Opened Up About Her Own Experience
Cultural critic Virgie Tovar highlighted this issue when she recounted her experience of fat-shaming during New York Fashion Week 2025, something she had not previously encountered.
She stressed the significant societal implications of the current pro-weight-loss culture fueled by the marketing of GLP-1s, noting, "There are real-life, real-world human impacts for cultural shifts around the pro-weight-loss culture that we're in right now because of GLP-1s and the way they're being marketed."