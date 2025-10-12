Serena Williams, Rebel Wilson and Lizzo and More Face Criticism for Embracing GLP-1 Drugs

In a world where celebrity weight-loss often comes with unrealistic claims, stars are now breaking the silence on their use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic , Wegovy and Mounjaro. These medications make it easier for individuals to shed pounds, but this newfound honesty brings its own set of challenges for public figures.

When Serena Williams announced in August that she had embraced Zepbound — and would serve as a celebrity patient ambassador for telehealth company Ro, which sells GLP-1s — the backlash was immediate.

Critics accused Williams of promoting poor body image and being medically irresponsible. A few weeks later, the tennis icon posted on Instagram about prioritizing her mental health.

"My summer started out well but I was plunged into a difficult August," Williams wrote in the cryptic post. "Like many of you, I faced challenges that tested my spirit and resilience. Life can sometimes feel overwhelming and it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters-your mental health and well-being. I took some time away to breathe, to reconnect with myself, and to remember that it's perfectly okay to pause and reconnect. Even if it's just a quiet night to yourself. Anything counts."

She also shared with her followers, "I've learned that the end of a matter is better than its beginning. And even though things haven't reached their end yet, I'm also learning to let go and live life one moment at a time. The only thing I'm dealing with in this moment here is how good this dress looks against first editions."

Williams concluded her update by asking her fans how their summer was.