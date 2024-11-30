Lizzo Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Tight Dress Amid Dramatic Weight-Loss Journey on Thanksgiving: 'Baby I Ate'
Lizzo is flaunting her brand-new body!
The musician, 36, took to TikTok on Friday, November 29, to show off her slim figure in an orange form-fitting dress for her Thanksgiving celebration as she continues to document her weight-loss journey.
The "Truth Hurts" songstress is extremely candid about her health journey and how she's shed the pounds. While Lizzo was a vegan in the past, she recently admitted that consuming animal protein has helped her lose weight.
"After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog," she explained in a TikTok video. "This is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body."
The chart-topper also documented what she eats in a day, showing delicious-looking grilled chicken, vegetables, egg white cups, and a lettuce wrap.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although Lizzo achieved many of her fitness goals, she's been open about her struggles along the way. "I overate yesterday, and I’m feeling really bad about it," she revealed in a TikTok post in October. “I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment. And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too."
In the caption of the clip, she penned, "If you’re going through this, you’re not alone ❤️."
Fans have praised Lizzo for how hard she's worked to slim down. “Lizzo. I am extremely proud of you. Keep going, pretty lady. Love you. 🤎🤎🇯🇲," a social media user commented below one of her recent posts.
“OMGGGG A GIRL IS LOOKING SNATCHED 😍❤️🔥," a second person said while another chimed in adding, "U look amazingggggg!!!!”
As OK! previously reported, the entertainer recently gushed over how happy her life has been in recent months after going through emotional turmoil when she was sued by one of her employees for s----- harassment in August 2023. "The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it,” she shared in an Instagram update earlier this year.
“I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be… But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win,” she continued. “I thought my album was finished… but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️.”