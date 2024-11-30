Lizzo Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Tight Dress Amid Dramatic Weight-Loss Journey on Thanksgiving: 'Baby I Ate'

The "Truth Hurts" songstress is extremely candid about her health journey and how she's shed the pounds. While Lizzo was a vegan in the past, she recently admitted that consuming animal protein has helped her lose weight.

"After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog," she explained in a TikTok video. "This is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body."

The chart-topper also documented what she eats in a day, showing delicious-looking grilled chicken, vegetables, egg white cups, and a lettuce wrap.