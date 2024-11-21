Lizzo Praised for Her 'Total Transformation' as She Shows Off Slim Figure in Tight Red Bodysuit: Photos
Lizzo is getting the “Worship” she deserves!
On Tuesday, November 19, the singer showed off her slim figure in a series of Instagram stills where she donned a red long-sleeve bodysuit.
In the snaps, the Grammy winner smiled wide with her dark brown locks in a straight style. Additionally, the beauty had on a full face or dewy makeup, including a glossy lip.
In response to the images, fans of the musician praised her for her recent weight loss.
“Total transformation 🙌,” one person penned, while another added, “OMGGGG A GIRL IS LOOKING SNATCHED 😍❤️🔥.”
A third shared, “U look amazingggggg!!!!” as a fourth noted, “Lizzo. I am extremely proud of you. Keep going, pretty lady. Love you. 🤎🤎🇯🇲.”
As OK! previously reported, Lizzo’s upload came after she recently declared she was leaving X, formerly known as Twitter, for a new app called Bluesky — which hopes to be a platform where people can have fun online again.
“I hate the internet. Anyways, I joined Bluesky because we’re leaving toxicity in 2024 😃 lizzobeeating.bsky.social,” she shared to Instagram, alongside photos of herself in only a white robe.
Supporters shared their reactions in the comments section.
“Say it again,” someone penned, while another pointed out, “My goodness, you’re absolutely gorgeous😍.”
“You look amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️,” another individual gushed, as one more added, “Everything about this photo is a whole vibe ✨.”
While many have shown their love for Lizzo recently, others have accused her of using Ozempic to shed the extra pounds — however, the star fought back against the criticism in another Instagram post.
"Holding life like an Ozempic pen.. 😝," she wrote, seemingly referencing how retired NFL star Antonio Brown commented on a clip of her holding her pen a certain way following the 2024 presidential election.
"She holds the pen like she holds her Ozempic shot," Brown claimed on X after seeing the footage of Lizzo writing "sending love to everyone in the world" on a white piece of paper.
Despite the critique from Brown, many commended Lizzo for losing weight without help from drugs.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one person said, as a second chimed in: "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing, she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"
"My Girl‼️ Talk your s---, Lizzo, cause they not about to keep playing in your face‼️😍🔥," someone else shared, as a fourth individual noted, "You better clap back at Antonio Brown 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂. This is why I love you. Always been fine 😍!"