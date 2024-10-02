or
Lizzo Admits She 'Feels Bad' for Overeating Amid Weight-Loss Journey

lizzo weight loss
Source: mega

Lizzo admitted that she 'felt bad' for overeating during her weight-loss journey.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Lizzo is keeping it real about the ups and downs of her weight-loss journey.

The "Truth Hurts" singer recently opened up in a candid TikTok post, sharing her thoughts on body image and the emotional challenges that come with dieting.

lizzo weight loss overeating tiktok
Source: @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo said she 'overate' and she's 'feeling really bad about it'

"I overate yesterday, and I’m feeling really bad about it," Lizzo revealed, showing off her noticeably slimmer figure. Despite her success in slimming down, the 36-year-old artist acknowledged the complex emotions that can arise during the process.

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she continued. "And if my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too."

lizzo weight loss overeating tiktok
Source: @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo supported fans who might be on similar journeys.

Lizzo’s honest confession resonated with fans who might be going through similar struggles.

“If you’re going through this, you’re not alone ❤️,” she added.

In September, Lizzo debuted her new figure, sparking rumors she might be using Ozempic, the controversial weight-loss medication, to achieve her transformation. However, Lizzo quickly shut down the speculation.

lizzo weight loss overeating tiktok
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo posted an Instagram Reel showcasing her workout routine.

In a playful TikTok post, she addressed the allegations, using a viral sound bite from Django Unchained star Christoph Waltz, writing, "When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

Not one to let the haters have the last word, Lizzo took to Instagram to further set the record straight by posting a clip of her workout routine.

“Somebody called me skinny on the internet. I said, b----, where? If anything, I am FHICK — fat and thick,” Lizzo said while flaunting her body.

"We look good. Look at those abs," she added while checking out her gym outfit.

lizzo weight loss overeating tiktok
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo showcased her body before and after her weight-loss journey.

“Look at the f------ body,” she exclaimed.

She also shared a powerful transformation video, showcasing her body before and after her weight loss-journey, proudly writing, "FINE BOTH WAYS."

lizzo weight loss

Lizzo revealed she’s taking a 'gap year' to 'protect her peace' amidst intense public scrutiny.

In August, the "About D--- Time" singer revealed she’s taking a "gap year" to "protect her peace" amidst intense public scrutiny. During her break, Lizzo has been sharing glimpses of her fitness journey from the tranquil surroundings of Bali, along with photos of herself confidently embracing her body.

"Unfortunately, I’ll be posting way too many bikini pics,” she playfully noted in one of her posts.

