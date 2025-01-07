Lizzo, 36, Spills Out of Skimpy Black Bikini as She Shares Empowering Message About 'Boundaries': Watch
Lizzo is all about positivity in the new year!
"I’m proud of the ways you’re deciding to show up for yourself. I’m proud of the boundaries you’ve set. Amazing things will happen to you today. 💕Now say that 3 times out loud💕," the singer, 36, captioned a video of herself doing her beauty routine via Instagram on Tuesday, January 7.
The star, who has been accused of using Ozempic to slim down, received a lot of love in the comments section of the post.
One person wrote, "Love that! You look amazing! Does this really work? I’ve been wondering!" while another said, "She's lost much weight , I'm proud of ya Lizzo 😍❤️."
A third person added, "Y’all mad she isn’t fake and lifted and injected is not the vibe, you look amazing," while a fourth said, "Just say she looks amazing AND GO! 😍Y’all be so miserable in the comments 🙄."
On January 5, the "Truth Hurts" songstress posted some bikini photos with a blunt message.
"2025 is the year of keeping the vibration on a higher frequency than what the world tries to lower it to. Don’t subscribe to the bulls--- just to make others feel comfortable 🤭 live truthfully and don’t hold back— it’s your world!" she said.
As OK! previously reported, Lizzo hasn't been shy about showing off her slimmer figure to her fans.
She previously told The New York Times that she had been “methodical, losing weight very slowly.”
Lizzo later addressed the rumors in September 2024. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo wrote via social media at the time.
She later dressed up as Ozempic packaging for Halloween.
“LizzOzempic dump," she captioned the pictures.
People were excited to see Lizzo taking her time and not joining other Hollywood stars who are on the medication.
“Now THIS is what protecting your peace looks like! 👏🏾👏🏾Now tag the maker of that shirt please! 😂,” while another wrote, “STRONG, CONFIDENT and ENOUGH.🔥🔥.”
Lizzo, who was sued by a former employee who claimed she oversaw an "unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture," said she had an odd relationship with social media when the news came out.
"Anything that you saw was either someone on my team posted for me, or I posted real quick and threw my phone," she stated of that time frame.
"When I see things about me now, or if even if I see a word that looks like my name, I get physically unwell, and I can't take it. So I have a very toxic relationship with the internet now," she added. "So I pulled out, and it was very healthy for me. I suggest everyone do it. I don't suggest under the circumstances, but everyone should pull out for a minute."