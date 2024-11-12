Lizzo Mocks Ozempic Users as She Shows Off Slim Figure During Natural Weight-Loss Journey: See Photos
Lizzo doesn't care if the "Truth Hurts" — she'll continue to deny taking medication to lose weight.
The famed singer showed off her shrinking frame via Instagram on Monday, November 11, and didn't hesitate to mock Ozempic users in the caption of her post after insisting she's been shedding pounds through a calorie deficit and weight training.
"Holding life like an Ozempic pen.. 😝," Lizzo quipped alongside a series of images highlighting her recent weight-loss journey.
In a few of the photos, the "About D--- Time" hitmaker bared her stomach in revealing swimwear, while other images featured Lizzo modeling various summer styles in scenic outdoor settings.
Lizzo's witty caption seemingly came in response to retired NFL star Antonio Brown, who shaded the singer for holding her pen a certain way in a video shared to Instagram following the 2024 presidential election.
"She hold the pen like she hold her Ozempic shot," Brown snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter) of Lizzo — who filmed herself writing "sending love to everyone in the world" on a white piece of paper.
In the comments section of her post, many of Lizzo's 11.7 million Instagram followers praised the award-winning artist for losing weight naturally and not giving in to the celebrity-loved Ozempic trend. Some fans also noticed the A-listers subtle dig at Brown.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one person declared, as another exclaimed: "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"
"My Girl‼️ Talk your s--- Lizzo, cause they not about to keeping playing in your face‼️😍🔥," a third fan added, while a fourth admirer praised, "You better clap back at Antonio Brown 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂. This is why I love you 🫶🏽. Always been fine 😍!"
One social media user defended the use of weight-loss enhancing drugs, noting: "Even if you were on Ozempic, SO WHAT? Even if you got weight-loss surgery, SO WHAT? People are weird. Go put that energy where it matters like that debt and student loans, yo mama's bills."
This isn't the first time Lizzo had made jokes about Ozempic.
For Halloween, the "Good as H---" songstress referenced an episode of South Park by dressing up as the faux medication named "Lizzo," which was given to one of the characters in the form of an album as a more affordable alternative to anti-obesity drugs.
A comedic commercial in the show claimed the prescription allows people to "feel good about [their] weight," as 70 percent of users "no longer cared how much they weighed."
"Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum," the voice-over continued. "Some patients report constipation while listening to Lizzo. Stop listening to Lizzo if you experience suicidal thoughts. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia and literally [excreting] out your ears."