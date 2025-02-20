Lizzo, 36, Puts Her Behind on Display in Black Bra and Underwear Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Photo
Lizzo got that “Juice.”
On Wednesday, February 19, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, shared a seductive photo of herself in only a black bra and underwear amid her weight-loss journey.
In the sizzling image, the musician showed off her behind while posing for a mirror selfie. The Grammy winner held her pink phone case while twirling her hair in the other hand and giving a steamy look to the camera.
Lizzo elevated the look with silver hoop earrings and understated makeup.
“Me myself & all my Memes 🦋,” she wrote, referencing how the other stills from the upload was a series of her favorite memes.
In response, fans gushed over the sultry snap.
“The glow-up is REAL. ❤️,” one person shared, seemingly referencing her recent weight loss, while another added, “Baby, what y’all gonna say now? Lizzo ain’t playing. ❤️❤️❤️.”
“Baddieee😍,” a third individual added, as a fourth said, “U definitely shutting all the haters down. F that. That’s what I love to see 💪🏻❤️🙏🏼.”
One more person pointed out how people have treated Lizzo differently online since she dropped the pounds.
“It’s crazy to see your comment section has went from a bashing zone to praise and worship since your weight loss and all from complete strangers. Fatphobia is REAL! U look AMAZING!” they stated.
Lizzo’s recent thirst trap came after she revealed in January that she met her weight-loss goals alongside another gorgeous selfie.
“I did it. Today, when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she penned with the image of herself in a maroon bra and matching leggings.
One of the pictures also featured a statistic, which revealed the songstress lost 16 percent of her body fat.
People took to her comments section to applaud the hard work.
“Congrats Lizzo 😍👏🏾🎉,” one user said, while another raved, “Queen!! Absolutely slaying at ANY shape and size 🔥🔥🔥.”
“I’m so proud 💪🏾 you’re strong Lizzo baby 💖,” a third person stated.
While many were supportive of the star’s health journey, some suspected she used drugs to lower her body weight. However, fans quickly came to the crooner's defense after she denied taking medication.
“Why every time someone starts losing weight y’all want to yell Ozempic? As if y’all don’t see this girl putting the work in,” someone penned, while another wrote, “That’s not Ozempic weight loss that that hard work being put in day in and day out💪🏾.”