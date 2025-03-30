Bikini-Clad Lizzo Shows Off Her Thinner Frame While Saying She 'Crashed Out Bad Today': Watch

“Good as H---” singer Lizzo first showcased her 60-pound weight loss toward the end of 2024. She began her health and fitness journey that year, taking to exercise and conscious eating to help her lose weight.

While she’s been in the media flaunting her thinner physique, Lizzo admitted to having her failures. In an Instagram post from Saturday, March 29, the multi-talented artist said despite having a bad day, she was proud she didn’t involve the media in her drama.