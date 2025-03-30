Bikini-Clad Lizzo Shows Off Her Thinner Frame While Saying She 'Crashed Out Bad Today': Watch
“Good as H---” singer Lizzo first showcased her 60-pound weight loss toward the end of 2024. She began her health and fitness journey that year, taking to exercise and conscious eating to help her lose weight.
While she’s been in the media flaunting her thinner physique, Lizzo admitted to having her failures. In an Instagram post from Saturday, March 29, the multi-talented artist said despite having a bad day, she was proud she didn’t involve the media in her drama.
“I crashed out bad today BUT this time I didn't bring it to the internet… you know what that's called? GROWTH," she captioned her post.
Lizzo paired her pivotal moment with a video of herself doing sound therapy outside of her Beverly Hills home.
During her video, the “About D--- Time” singer stood inside a gold Tibetan singing bowl. To enhance the healing, Lizzo struck the singing bowl with a gentle touch so that the vibrations radiated into her body.
She wore a matching black two-piece bra and panties set, showing off the remarkable difference in her physique. As the sounds vibrated from the singing bowl, Lizzo raised her arms to praise the positivity. Her hair was in its natural curls and bounced elegantly as she stretched from side to side.
Over 2K fans of Lizzo showered the singer with their support in her comments section. Many also thanked her for exemplifying body positivity.
“Lizzo makes me feel better about my post-weight loss body. Looking good girl!!” wrote one fan.
“Growing and looking beautiful while doing it,” added another.
“Those higher vibrations look good on you,” a third said.
Lizzo also posted several takes from her day of healing to her Instagram Story. As she sat on a yoga mat that was placed on the grass, she used a purple singing bowl. She also had wooden chimes to encompass the full effect.
Earlier this March, Lizzo twerked in a skimpy red bodysuit. The video, posted on her Instagram, teased her song “Still Bad,” which debuted days after her post.
The pop star also showed off her slim figure on Sunday, March 2, at the Vanity Fair after-party for the Oscars. She wore a glamorous black gown, which featured bold cutouts for her newly improved frame to make its appearance.
In discussing her monumental success in her weight-loss journey, the 36-year-old singer said she hasn’t been this thin in over a decade.
“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post from January. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”