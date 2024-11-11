Lizzo's Weight-Loss Transformation: See Her Stunning New Figure Amid Her Health Journey

Lizzo dazzled in her white gown that featured the colorful text "Truth Hurts" at the MTV Video Music Awards in California.

In her interview with Vogue, she opened up about her evolving style and how she got a lot of custom-made outfits because of her body type.

“I feel like I’ve always dressed for my shape and made sure that I looked comfortable, but now there’s an edge to what I’m doing, and it pushes fashion boundaries and I think that that’s really special because you don’t really see a lot of big girls doing that. The visibility isn’t granted to us," said Lizzo.