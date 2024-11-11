or
Lizzo's Weight-Loss Transformation: See Her Stunning New Figure Amid Her Health Journey

lizzos weight loss transformation
Source: MEGA; @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo flaunted her weight-loss transformation during a recent outing in New York City.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lizzo dazzled in her white gown that featured the colorful text "Truth Hurts" at the MTV Video Music Awards in California.

In her interview with Vogue, she opened up about her evolving style and how she got a lot of custom-made outfits because of her body type.

“I feel like I’ve always dressed for my shape and made sure that I looked comfortable, but now there’s an edge to what I’m doing, and it pushes fashion boundaries and I think that that’s really special because you don’t really see a lot of big girls doing that. The visibility isn’t granted to us," said Lizzo.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the 2018 GQ x Neiman Marcus All-Star Party in Los Angeles, the "Cuz I Love You" singer stole the show by wearing a matching leopard-print headband and top. She completed her look with a black bralette, pants and boots.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lizzo looked gorgeous in her white costume at the BET Awards 2019.

Speaking with British Vogue that year, the 36-year-old "Truth Hurts" songstress reflected on how she's always stayed true to herself.

“Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain,” said Lizzo. “We weren’t selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves.”

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lizzo enjoyed a yacht date with her friends while comfortably sporting a white swimsuit.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lizzo showed off her curves when she performed live from Miami Beach for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021.

The singer, who has been branded the "icon of body positivity," called out the campaign as it became a trend of "celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls."

“The people who created this movement — big women, big Brown and Black women, q---- women — are not benefiting from the mainstream success of it,” Lizzo shared. “Our bodies are none of your f------ business. Our health is none of your f------ business. All we ask is that you keep the same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f------ energy!”

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Juice" singer stunned in her eye-popping costume during Lizzo: The Special Tour in Indiana.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lizzo began showing the positive effects of her weight-loss journey when she stepped out for an outing in London.

In the same year, she disclosed her commitment to fitness to meet the demands of her live shows.

"I have a very high-performance job," said Lizzo. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

2024

Embedded Image
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

In an Instagram post, Lizzo debuted her slimmer physique after continuously following her weight-loss strategies. She dismissed the rumors about her alleged Ozempic use to shed pounds, revealing that calorie deficit and weight training have been helping her reach her goal healthily.

