Lizzo Declares She's 'Leaving Toxicity in 2024' as She Shows Off Her Curves Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Photo
Lizzo is taking herself off Twitter!
On Wednesday, November 13, the “Pink” singer, 36, shared a photo on Instagram announcing she has joined an alternative version of the social media app while showing off her curves to the camera.
In the image, the musician posed in front of the mirror while wearing a white robe and sporting a full face of makeup as she showed off her long hair.
“I hate the internet. Anyways, I joined Bluesky cus we’re leaving toxicity in 2024 😃 lizzobeeating.bsky.social,” she penned, mentioning the app made for people to have some fun again online.
In response, people gushed over Lizzo’s appearance and agreed with her decision to join Bluesky.
“Say it again,” one person wrote, while another added, “My goodness, you’re absolutely gorgeous 😍.”
A third added, “You look amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️,” while a fourth shared, “Everything about this photo is a whole vibe ✨.”
As OK! previously reported, Lizzo recently mocked Ozempic users online after insisting she did not use any drugs to achieve her slimmed-down figure.
"Holding life like an Ozempic pen.. 😝," she said along with snapshots highlighting her recent weight loss.
The vocalist’s caption seemingly referenced retired NFL star Antonio Brown’s comment on a post of her holding her pen a certain way following the 2024 presidential election.
"She holds the pen like she holds her Ozempic shot," Brown said of Lizzo on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the clip of her writing "sending love to everyone in the world" on a white piece of paper.
In response to Lizzo’s funny upload, many fans praised the award-winning artist for losing weight naturally.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one user shared, while another stated: "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing, she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"
"My Girl‼️ Talk your s---, Lizzo, cause they not about to keep playing in your face‼️😍🔥," a third raved, as a fourth noted, "You better clap back at Antonio Brown 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂. This is why I love you. Always been fine 😍!"
One more person defended the use of Ozempic, but supported Lizzo in shading Brown, saying, "Even if you were on Ozempic, SO WHAT? Even if you got weight-loss surgery, SO WHAT? People are weird. Go put that energy where it matters like that debt and student loans, yo mama's bills."