Lizzo Nearly Spills Out of Her Sports Bra as She Celebrates Reaching Her 'Weight Release Goal': 'Haven't Seen This Number Since 2014!'
Lizzo is achieving her goals in 2025!
On Saturday, January 25, the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, uploaded some sultry snaps in a purple sports bra and matching leggings, while giving an update on her weight-loss journey.
“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she penned alongside the photos, which showed the Grammy-winning artist’s chest spilling out of her top.
The images also featured some of Lizzo’s weight loss stats, including that she shed 16% of her body fat.
In response, fans gushed over the brunette beauty.
“Congrats Lizzo 😍👏🏾🎉,” one person wrote, while another said, “Queen!! Absolutely slaying at ANY shape and size.🔥🔥🔥.”
“I’m so proud 💪🏾 you’re strong Lizzo baby 💖,” a third user stated.
Others defended the star from haters who claimed she used weight-loss drugs to delete the pounds.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Why every time someone starts losing weight y’all want to yell Ozempic? As if y’all don’t see this girl putting the work in,” someone penned, while another added, “That’s not Ozempic weight loss that that hard work being put in day in and day out💪🏾.”
As OK! previously reported, the critics’ claims come after Lizzo made it clear she did not use any medication to slim down in November 2024.
"Holding life like an Ozempic pen... 😝," she joked alongside an Instagram post, clowning those who don’t believe she got thinner with a calorie deficit and weight training.
Lizzo’s cheeky caption seemingly referenced retired NFL star Antonio Brown’s comment about how she held her pen a certain way in a social media clip following the 2024 presidential election.
"She hold the pen like she hold her Ozempic shot," Brown said about the Lizzo video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lizzo’s Instagram followers then praised her for the witty message in her comments section.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one person shared, while another noted: "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"
A third supporter stated: "My Girl‼️ Talk your s--- Lizzo, cause they not about to keeping playing in your face‼️😍🔥," as a fourth admirer raved, "You better clap back at Antonio Brown 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂. This is why I love you. Always been fine 😍!"