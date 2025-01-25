Lizzo Nearly Spills Out of Her Sports Bra as She Celebrates Reaching Her 'Weight Release Goal': 'Haven't Seen This Number Since 2014!'

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she penned alongside the photos, which showed the Grammy-winning artist’s chest spilling out of her top.

The images also featured some of Lizzo’s weight loss stats, including that she shed 16% of her body fat.