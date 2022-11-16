Matthew Perry Recalls 'Incredibly Harsh' Way Ex Lizzy Caplan Told Him She Was Getting Married

After Caplan turned down his invite to the play — which he said was a "huge success" — because she was "too busy," Perry replied, "saying I was a little hurt that she couldn't make it…and then a while later I got an email telling me that she was getting married and that she had no room in her life for friends."

"It was an incredibly harsh way to reveal the news that she was getting married, and not something that I would ever do to a person," he admitted, "but there you have it."

Despite the major upset, Perry insisted, "I'm glad she got married and that she's happy. I want nothing but the best for her, forever."