Logan Paul's Net Worth: Breaking Down The YouTuber-Turned-WWE Star's Massive Wealth
Ohio-born internet sensation Logan Paul conquered the digital landscape and raked in a staggering fortune in the process. From his humble Vine beginnings to dominant WWE bouts, Paul stands tall with a jaw-dropping net worth.
What Is Logan Paul’s Net Worth?
As of March, Paul boasts an impressive net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Kicking off his rise to fame in the early 2010s alongside brother Jake Paul, Logan solidified his status as a social media powerhouse, amassing over 26 million followers across his channels with uproarious comedic content.
In 2022, Logan made waves with a jaw-dropping deal with the WWE, pocketing $250,000 annually, not including bonuses and endorsements, as reported by Sports Illustrated. Following success with that contract, he secured a multi-year deal worth a whopping $15 million, fueled by merchandise, bonuses and sponsorships.
Additionally, Logan cashes in on sponsorships with high-profile brands like Verizon and Nike, earning between $80,000 to $150,000 for every sponsored post on Facebook and Instagram.
Logan Paul’s Business Ventures
But that’s not all — Logan has diversified his business portfolio, as he owns sports beverage brand PRIME energy.
His clothing line, Maverick Clothing, skyrocketed with over $3 million in sales just three days post-launch.
From YouTube, To Wrestling, To Reality TV
Logan and Jake heat things up on their latest venture, HBO Max's docuseries Paul American, which premiered on March 27. This series serves up a closer look at their lives in boxing and WWE while offering sneak peeks into their romantic escapades and fatherhood.
“I can’t believe how far we’ve come, and I don’t say that to stroke my ego,” Logan told People ahead of the premiere. “It’s just crazy because we’ve been shooting stuff forever.”
The show promises to include nostalgic archival footage from their glory days and beloved viral challenges.
However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the brothers. Logan faced backlash for a controversial video filmed in Japan’s suicide forest back in 2018, which he described as the moment his life was “pretty much” ruined after brands cut ties with him.
“No one wanted to work with us; every brand that I was affiliated with dropped me,” he revealed during a December 2021 interview with Graham Bensinger.
Paul American episodes drop weekly on Thursdays.