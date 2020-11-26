Here we go again…

Brothers Logan and Jake Paul continue to shock the public with their outlandish remarks and actions.

While the siblings are known for “going full send” and pulling off ridiculous stunts via YouTube, followers and celebrities alike are ready to *fully* knock them off their high horses as they continue to soak up the dim-lit spotlight. After Jake tried to stir the pot with 1D alum Zayn Malik earlier this year, girlfriend Gigi Hadid so kindly told his “irrelevant ugly a**” to “go to bed.”

In a Daily Beast article published on November 25, Jake called COVID-19 a hoax… but that’s not the only recent scandal he’s been involved in.

Scroll through to see 5 times the Paul brothers stunned the Internet with their absurdity.