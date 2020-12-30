Three years after Logan Paul made his infamous “suicide forest” video — where he showed his young viewers a dead body — the YouTuber is being sued for costing a production company millions in a film he was slated to be in at the time.

According to TMZ, Planeless Pictures is suing Paul as the highly controversial stint hindered their movie plans. Planeless Pictures had cast Paul as a fictionalized version of himself in a flick called Airplane Mode, which was a parody on influencers such as Paul and his brother, Jake. However, the plans all came crashing down when Paul posted his suicide forest video online.

SHOCKING SCANDALS, OUTLANDISH STUNTS! 5 TIMES LOGAN & JAKE PAUL WERE THE WORST

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Paul agreed to help get other influencers involved in the project such as Nick Bateman, Amanda Cerny, Juanpa Zureta and more. The plan was to post the film on YouTube and on social media via their pages to market and monetize the film in a more modern way.

Google had even pitched in a $3 million licensing deal, which was revoked after the stint, and Paul’s incident ended the movie before it had even begun. Planeless Pictures claims Paul made the video knowing it would destroy the film. The production company now claims that Paul owes them $3 million.

Paul reportedly has a net worth of $19 million and famously made $1 million in one day in 2016 from merchandise sales.

LOGAN PAUL SPARKS MORE CONTROVERSY WITH ILL-ADVISED COMMENT ON CARDI B‘S PHOTO

Paul received heavy backlash at the time and was penalized by YouTube when he entered the Aokigahara forest in Japan — which is often referred to as the “suicide forest” — and filmed the body. Although the face was blurred out, the man’s body was heavily recorded.

“Did we just find a dead person in the suicide forest?” Paul said in the video, which was posted on December 31, 2017. “This was supposed to be a fun vlog.”

“Good luck trying to cancel me. It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career, he’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me,” Paul told The Hollywood Reporter about the backlash. However, in the end, he deleted the video and admitted that he never should have posted it.

“I’ve made a huge mistake, I don’t expect to be forgiven,” he said in an apology.

LOGAN PAUL APOLOGIZES AFTER POSTING HORRIFYING VIDEO OF A DEAD BODY AND JOKING ABOUT IT

At the time, YouTube removed Paul’s channels from their Google Preferred program — which is a way for brands to sell ads on high-performing videos on the site — and had put original projects on hold.

However, YouTube was also criticized for being slow to act and released a statement on January 9, 2018. “Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on,” YouTube wrote in an open letter. “Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: ‘That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.'”

Paul has not acknowledged the lawsuit on social media.