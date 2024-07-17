Loni Willison's Transformation Gallery: See the Model's Heartbreaking Decline in 6 Clicks

OK! obtained the latest photos of the former model, showing her smoking a cigarette while walking the streets of Los Angeles.

In 2015, Willison broke her silence for the first time as she accused Jackson of being abusive during their marriage, which ended in 2014. She encouraged Chloe Goodman to press charges against Jackson for exposing her b-----.

According to the model, her estranged husband abused her several times. He allegedly strangled her once and smashed their TV using beer bottles.

"I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail," she told The Sun. "But after all this I think I should have — maybe then I could have stopped Chloe having to go through that. I'm not surprised this happened — I know what Jeremy is like. At least now everyone can see what I had to put up with."

The Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire division confirmed that a domestic disturbance call from Jackson and Willison's home was made in August 2014. At the time, she reportedly sustained an injured neck, two broken ribs and scratches all over her face and body.

The Daily Mail also obtained a recording of the alleged argument.