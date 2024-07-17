Loni Willison's Transformation Gallery: See the Model's Heartbreaking Decline in 6 Clicks
Inside Loni Willison's Early Beginnings
As one of the rising models in the 2000s, Loni Willison found herself posing for magazines like Iron Man, Flavour and Glam Fit.
Aside from her blooming career, she also enjoyed her love life with Jeremy Jackson, and their sweet moments were often caught on camera.
Loni Willison Enjoyed the Day With Her Fiancé
In December 2012, Willison was spotted shopping with Jackson at The Grove in Beverly Hills. The pair officially tied the knot on December 12 of the same year.
Her Life Started to Fall Apart
OK! obtained the latest photos of the former model, showing her smoking a cigarette while walking the streets of Los Angeles.
In 2015, Willison broke her silence for the first time as she accused Jackson of being abusive during their marriage, which ended in 2014. She encouraged Chloe Goodman to press charges against Jackson for exposing her b-----.
According to the model, her estranged husband abused her several times. He allegedly strangled her once and smashed their TV using beer bottles.
"I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail," she told The Sun. "But after all this I think I should have — maybe then I could have stopped Chloe having to go through that. I'm not surprised this happened — I know what Jeremy is like. At least now everyone can see what I had to put up with."
The Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire division confirmed that a domestic disturbance call from Jackson and Willison's home was made in August 2014. At the time, she reportedly sustained an injured neck, two broken ribs and scratches all over her face and body.
The Daily Mail also obtained a recording of the alleged argument.
Loni Willison Looks Nothing Like She Used to
During the outing, Willison wore a cap, matching skirt and leggings, gray T-shirt and white socks. She did not seem to have shoes during the outing.
She was not seen again after the 2015 interview. But in 2018, the Daily Mail shared photos of Willison rummaging through the trash after becoming homeless following her breakdown in 2016.
Willison used to work at a cosmetic surgery center but reportedly got fired due to her mental health issues. She blamed the "strange electrical current" at the time as the "cause of the problems."
"I was getting tortured in my home, my apartment. I was living by myself but I was getting electrocuted," said Willison. "It was really bad, really horrible. I later found a red mark on the back of my neck and I think that was how the electricity was getting into my head."
Loni Willison Has Been Living in the Streets for Years
Speaking in an interview after she was spotted sleeping under a shopping cart in West Hollywood, Willison said she had not showered in a year to prevent a potential assault.
"The dirtier I am the better. Smelly, too, but I'm not too smelly right now. If I do those two things, that seems to work," said the former star. "I cut off my hair, too, to look different. I cut it myself. But I have been attacked, that's bound to happen, too."
Loni Willison Refuses to Receive Help
Despite receiving an offer from specialists for free treatment, Willison reiterated she was doing fine despite what happened to her.
"Nobody really cares about me and I don't want to see them, they don't want to see me," she went on.