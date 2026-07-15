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Singer Lorde Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Black String Bikini While Relaxing on the Coast During Break From Tour: Photos

Image of Lorde looked happy as she laughed in recent Instagram story.
Source: MEGA;@lorde/Instagram

Lorde looked happy as she laughed in recent Instagram story.

July 15 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

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Lorde is soaking up some well-deserved downtime!

The "Royals" singer was spotted enjoying a beach day on Wednesday, July 15, in photos of her sporting a black string bikini that highlighted her fit figure as she relaxed along the coastline shared via her Instagram story.

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On the Coast

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Image of Lorde looked away from the camera for one of the coastline snaps.
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde looked away from the camera for one of the coastline snaps.

Photos from the outing show the 29-year-old New Zealand native looking relaxed, as she takes a break from her busy schedule to unwind by the water.

In one photo, Lorde — whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor — sat with her wet, dark hair down, bare-faced and looking away from the camera.

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Image of Lorde released her most recent album in June 2205.
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde released her most recent album in June 2205.

Lorde accessorized her bathing suit with simple sunglasses and a silver necklace, standing up for the final photo as she laughed, looking toward the camera.

Lorde released her fourth studio album Virgin in June 2025 and is currently focused on her global Ultrasound World Tour, which concludes in September of this year.

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A 'Clean Slate'

Image of The singer is currently not under contract after her label deal with Universal Music Group ended.
Source: MEGA

The singer is currently not under contract after her label deal with Universal Music Group ended.

Recently, she shared that she is now an independent artist after her contract with Universal Music Group ended late last year.

In a voice note shared with her fans in March, she explained that she was looking for a "clean slate" after the end of the contract, which she had signed almost two decades ago at the age of 12.

“I feel a real hunger for newness, and I feel like a new leaf is turning or there’s a blank slate that has been presented. And I feel this way because at the end of last year, my label deal, my record contract with Universal, came to an end,” she shared in the note.

'Before She Knew What She Was Signing Away'

Image of Lorde admits she will most likely 'have a deal again' but for now is enjoying being on her own.
Source: MEGA

Lorde admits she will most likely 'have a deal again' but for now is enjoying being on her own.

“I have been in that contract for a very, very long time, in some form of that contract since I was 12 years old when I signed my first development deal with Universal,” she added.

Lorde went on to say, “I’ve had an amazing experience with them, but the truth is, that 12-year-old girl pre-sold her creative output before she knew what it would be like, and before she knew what she was signing away. I’m sure I’ll have a deal again, could well be with Universal, but I knew that I needed to take a second to have nothing being bought or sold that comes from me."

“When I see an opportunity for a clean slate, I try to take it,” she continued. “It does feel different...but it just feels exciting to have, I don’t know, remove the container for a second...newness is kind of a theme, a clean slate to open this newness."

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