Lori Harvey's Bikini Body Makes Fans Drool as She Vacations in the Maldives: See Photos

Photo of Lori Harvey.
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey recently vacationed in the Maldives.

By:

Feb. 4 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Lori Harvey turned up the heat during her lavish vacation by the sea!

The gorgeous model recently provided fans a glimpse inside her breathtaking trip to the Maldives with a series of stunning snaps shared to social media.

lori harvey bikini body fans drool vacation maldives photos
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

The model's trip was in celebration of her 28th birthday.

"Happy girl in her happy place 🥰," Harvey captioned an Instagram carousel of images on Saturday, February 1, as she tagged the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, who hosted her stay at the island destination.

In the photos, the brunette bombshell's skin was glowing while she posed in various swimwear styles — including a flattering brown bikini, which she accessorized with a belly chain and a straw sunhat.

lori harvey bikini body fans drool vacation maldives photos
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey stunned in a brown bikini,

In another snap, Harvey put her toned tummy on full display in an orange bikini top and low-rise denim shorts, as an additional image showcased the model wearing an off-white bathing suit top beneath a matching set.

Some of the photos highlighted the fact that the trip was a belated birthday celebration for the 28-year-old, who reached another 365 days around the sun on January 13.

lori harvey bikini body fans drool vacation maldives photos
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey's fans praised the model's bikini body.

Harvey could be seen blowing out birthday candles and posing with balloons and other types of decorations.

In the comments section of the post, fans drooled over the SKN by LH founder's flawless physique.

"The body I printed out for my vision board 2025," one admirer admitted, as another supporter declared: "Body is teaaaaaa."

"Love this. So serene and beautiful," a third follower wrote, while a fourth fan noted, "bikini body goals! 😍💖💖💖."

Content creator Avery Woods also penned: "You are GOALS ✨."

One day after sharing several snaps from her dreamy vacation, Harvey stepped out dressed to the nines in a head-turning Ferragamo ensemble for the 15 Percent Pledge Gala.

"What a beautiful evening @15percentpledge 🤍 Thank you for having me @emmagrede and thank you @ferragamo @_maximiliandavis_ for this gorgeous look ✨," she captioned a compilation of photos from the night.

Despite checking back into work on the 'gram, Harvey followed up on Monday, February 3, with pictures from inside the private jet she appeared to take to and from the Maldives.

lori harvey bikini body fans drool vacation maldives photos
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey showed off her toned stomach in an orange bikini top and baggy low-waisted shorts.

"Can I have flowers and cake on all my flights now? 😍," she quipped alongside images of the beauty queen enjoying celebratory sweets in honor of her birthday.

The iconic mid-air setup even featured cappuccinos with Harvey and her guests' faces designed into the foam.

For her flight, Harvey sported a head scarf, a sweater and blue jeans.

She also wore a large statement necklace and dainty bracelets while sitting barefoot in her chair sporting a white pedicure.

