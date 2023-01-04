Lori Harvey Glows In Patterned Bikini As She Flaunts Enviable Abs On A Boat — See Photos

Lori Harvey looks more relaxed than ever going into the new year. On Monday, January 2, the star, 25, posted a slew of photos of herself enjoying her vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the first snap, Harvey took a mirror selfie as she waited in the elevator. Later on, she posted a photo of herself wearing a patterned bikini while on a boat as she flaunted her enviable abs for the world to see.