Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Drool-Worthy Swimsuit Collab: Photos
Hot damn! Lori Harvey took fans breath away in her latest Instagram post.
The brunette bombshell showed off her flattering physique as she lounged poolside in stunning swimwear for her recent summer collaboration with Pretty Little Thing.
"My swimwear edit with @prettylittlething is available now! Can’t wait to see you all in the collection ✨," Harvey captioned the Tuesday, July 11, Instagram carousel of jaw-dropping bathing suit photos.
Fans couldn't help but gush over the 26-year-old in the comments section of the post, as the model flaunted her cleavage and breathtaking beauty in the campaign’s photoshoot.
"[Not going to lie]… You were handcrafted by Lord Himself.. 🥵💕," one admirer wrote, as another joked, "do the abs come with lol?"
Harvey was overjoyed to unite with the U.K.-based fast-fashion house, as she expressed in the press release for the swimsuit launch obtained by OK!.
"I’m so excited to be joining the PLT family again! Returning as a collaborator to launch this s*** and fun swimwear edit truly feels like a full-circle moment," the gorgeous socialite continued.
The SKN by LH founder added: "If you know me, you know self-care in my opinion is the highest form of self-love. Whether it’s going for a swim, reflecting in my journal by a pool or traveling to new parts of the world, this is how I get inspired and gain confidence."
"Swimsuits represent body positivity," Harvey detailed. "My goal with this edit is for everyone to feel s*** and confident while wearing these pieces."
Harvey's line of swimwear styles with Pretty Little thing features a wide selection of options — including the perfect tanning bikini, trending cut-out one pieces and colorful timeless color options.
The daughter of comedian Steve Harvey previously teased the launch of her latest collab via a Wednesday, July 5, Instagram post.
"Reunited with my @prettylittlething fam to share some exciting things with you guys over the next year! My new swimwear edit launches on July 11th! You don’t wanna miss it ✨," Harvey shared after signing with the brand as an ambassador and working with the company in the past.