Lori Loughlin Seen Hugging Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Before Split News

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former costars shared a hug outside the restaurant — one day before Lori Loughlin's split was announced.

Article continues below advertisement

The Full House alum, 61, stepped out in style for the evening, looking effortlessly chic in a cream blazer layered over a silky camisole. She kept the look polished yet relaxed with dark pants, strappy heels and her blonde hair styled loose around her shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin spotted embracing James Tupper one day before split news https://t.co/K2QhRhyjTp pic.twitter.com/vuvOPJoIkL — Page Six (@PageSix) October 3, 2025 Source: @PageSix/X

Article continues below advertisement

Tupper, 60, opted for something more laid-back, wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt with jeans and black shoes. His casual vibe balanced perfectly with Loughlin’s sleek dinner style.

Article continues below advertisement

In a pic captured by an outlet, the pair grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood before being photographed outside the hotspot. They stood close, chatting and laughing as they waited for their cars at the valet. At one point, Loughlin leaned in to hug Tupper, and the two looked at ease during the warm moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and James Tupper were spotted at dinner together.

Article continues below advertisement

“Lori and James have worked together and are old friends,” Loughlin’s rep shared after the sighting.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the timing raised some eyebrows as the dinner comes just before news surfaced that Loughlin and Giannulli, her husband of nearly 28 years, had separated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's rep Elizabeth Much confirmed on Thursday, October 2.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who tied the knot on Thanksgiving Day in 1997, recently listed their Hidden Hills mansion for sale back in February. They originally purchased the property in August 2020 for $9.5 million, a year after the couple was caught up in the college admissions scandal involving their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after admitting to paying $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California by falsely claiming they were on the crew team. Lori served two months in federal prison, while Mossimo spent five months behind bars. She was released in December 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple was involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Lori has kept a relatively low profile, but she opened up last year about how she’s worked on moving forward. "I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too," she explained in April 2024.