Lori Loughlin Seen Hugging Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Before Split News
Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin turned heads this week when she was spotted out with Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper — just one day before news broke about her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli.
The Full House alum, 61, stepped out in style for the evening, looking effortlessly chic in a cream blazer layered over a silky camisole. She kept the look polished yet relaxed with dark pants, strappy heels and her blonde hair styled loose around her shoulders.
Tupper, 60, opted for something more laid-back, wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt with jeans and black shoes. His casual vibe balanced perfectly with Loughlin’s sleek dinner style.
In a pic captured by an outlet, the pair grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood before being photographed outside the hotspot. They stood close, chatting and laughing as they waited for their cars at the valet. At one point, Loughlin leaned in to hug Tupper, and the two looked at ease during the warm moment.
“Lori and James have worked together and are old friends,” Loughlin’s rep shared after the sighting.
Still, the timing raised some eyebrows as the dinner comes just before news surfaced that Loughlin and Giannulli, her husband of nearly 28 years, had separated.
"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's rep Elizabeth Much confirmed on Thursday, October 2.
The couple, who tied the knot on Thanksgiving Day in 1997, recently listed their Hidden Hills mansion for sale back in February.
They originally purchased the property in August 2020 for $9.5 million, a year after the couple was caught up in the college admissions scandal involving their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.
In 2020, Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after admitting to paying $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California by falsely claiming they were on the crew team.
Lori served two months in federal prison, while Mossimo spent five months behind bars. She was released in December 2020.
Since then, Lori has kept a relatively low profile, but she opened up last year about how she’s worked on moving forward.
"I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too," she explained in April 2024.
"My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven," she added. "No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."