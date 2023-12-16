15 Celebrities Who Have Been to Jail: Mark Wahlberg, Lindsay Lohan, Phil Spector and More
Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller's financial struggles boomed more when she was indicted in 2015 for concealing the income she received from Dance Moms and making false bankruptcy declarations.
She was sentenced to a year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release, on top of the $40,000 and $120,000 fines she was required to settle.
However, Miller's sentence was cut short after discovering she had spinal cancer in May 2018. It prompted her to undergo chemotherapy and emergency surgery that left her unable to walk.
Allison Mack
Allison Mack received a three-year sentence in June 2021 after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in the NXIVM cult and helping leader Keith Raniere recruit and abuse women. She was initially arrested with the leader in April 2018.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the Smallville actress was an essential accomplice in the crime.
Bill Cosby
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was slapped with a long list of sexual assault accusations dating back to the 1960s. His legal battle started in 2015 when the 2004 incident involving Andrea Constand, during which he assaulted her, emerged.
He received three of the 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting the woman.
More than 50 others came forward and spoke about their experience.
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a college admissions consultant $15,000 to manipulate answers her daughter Sophia wrote when she took the SAT. She served 11 of her 14-day jail sentence and completed it in October 2019.
"I accept the court's decision today without reservation," Huffman said in a statement after the sentencing. "I broke the law. I admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."
Julie and Todd Chrisley
In November 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley received a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. The sentences were reduced due to the First Step Act, making Todd's prison stay to last for 10 years instead of 12, and Julie got five years from the original seven years.
The couple were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks and federal tax evasion charges.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan has a long history of arrests since she started her career.
She was arrested for driving under the influence in May 2007 before filming Poor Things. She ended up losing the project and had another run-in a few weeks later for another DUI, felony possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
The Freaky Friday actress got to prison again several times for theft of a necklace, suspicion of fleeing the scene of an accident, reckless driving, assault and lying to law enforcement, among others.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
On March 12, 2019, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the college admissions scandals involving over 40 individuals.
"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants — principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college — conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California–Los Angeles, among others," an FBI affidavit read.
Loughlin served less than two months behind bars, while her husband stayed in prison for nearly five months after pleading guilty to giving bribes in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg served prison time after attacking Johnny Trinh when he was 16. Since he was a minor, his supposed two years imprisonment was reduced to only 45 days. The two reconciled after the incident.
"I was not blinded by Mark Wahlberg … he did hurt me, but my left eye was already gone," the victim said. "He was not responsible for that. He was young and reckless, but I forgive him now. Everyone deserves another chance."
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart checked herself into Federal Prison Camp on October 8, 2004, months after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of an agency proceeding and lying to federal investigators.
"It was horrifying, and no one — no one — should have to go through that kind of indignity, really, except for murderers, and there are a few other categories," she told Katie Couric a decade later. "But no one should have to go through that. It's a very, very awful thing."
Phil Spector
Phil Spector was found guilty of murdering actress Lana Clarkson inside his California mansion after she refused to have s— with him. Several women testified and revealed they experienced a similar threat in the past.
He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder and committing a felony while in possession of a firearm.
Spector died from cancer on January 16, 2021, at the age of 78.
Robert Downey Jr.
In 1999, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. was jailed at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., after receiving a three-year prison sentence for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded .357-caliber Magnum.
During his June appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the Avengers: Endgame star called his prison stay the worst thing that ever happened to him.
"You could just feel the evil in the air, and that was no trouble at all because it was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood," he said. "There was no opportunity there. There was only threats."
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice
Teresa and Joe Giudice started dealing with legal battles in 2013 after a court indicted them on federal fraud charges for hiding their increased assets in a bankruptcy filing they submitted.
The pair were also convicted for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud the following year. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star served 15 months while Joe stayed for 41 days in his prison cell.