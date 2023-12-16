15 Celebrities Who Have Been to Jail: Mark Wahlberg, Lindsay Lohan, Phil Spector and More

Abby Lee Miller's financial struggles boomed more when she was indicted in 2015 for concealing the income she received from Dance Moms and making false bankruptcy declarations.

She was sentenced to a year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release, on top of the $40,000 and $120,000 fines she was required to settle.

However, Miller's sentence was cut short after discovering she had spinal cancer in May 2018. It prompted her to undergo chemotherapy and emergency surgery that left her unable to walk.