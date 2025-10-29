or
Lori Loughlin's Friends Are 'Rallying Around Her' After Mossimo Giannulli Split: 'They Do Not Like Him'

lori loughlin friends rallying around her
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin’s friends are 'rallying around her' after the Mossimo Giannulli split, a source said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Lori Loughlin isn’t dealing with her breakup alone — the actress has a strong circle behind her as she navigates her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli.

"She has a good group of friends. A lot of her friends are also divorced and have gone through the same thing she currently is," a source told an outlet. "They’re rallying behind her."

"They do not like him," the insider added. "They are very angry with him."

image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have split.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have split.

As OK! previously reported, the Full House alum has been dissapointed after separating from Giannulli, her husband of nearly 28 years. While early reports hinted the two might eventually find their way back together, sources now believe a reconciliation is “unlikely.”

However, those close to the couple weren’t shocked by the news.

"People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year. This isn’t a shock to people around them," one source explained.

"It has been a rough time for Lori," they continued, confirming "she is devastated."

image of A source said the actress' friends are supporting her during the breakup.
Source: MEGA

A source said the actress' friends are supporting her during the breakup.

The last few years have been tough on them and “put a strain on their marriage,” according to another insider.

"Things have never been the same" since the longtime couple "weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," a source told People in October 21.

The pair’s world completely changed in 2020 when they pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. Prosecutors said they paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella “Bella” Rose, admitted into USC. Loughlin ended up serving two months in prison, while Giannulli spent five months behind bars.

image of Lori Loughlin is now focused on her future and her daughters.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin is now focused on her future and her daughters.

Since their release, they tried to show a united front — but insiders said that behind closed doors, they’ve been “living apart and moving on with separate priorities.”

"Lori feels betrayed," the insider revealed. "It's not a happy situation for her. They're in very different places right now and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."

Things reportedly got worse when Loughlin uncovered “incriminating” text messages on her husband’s phone.

"Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages," a source told Page Six.

"Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse," the insider added, referencing his release in 2021.

image of The couple struggled after the college admissions scandal.
Source: MEGA

The couple struggled after the college admissions scandal.

To make matters more complicated, Loughlin may not see any of Mossimo’s massive fortune in the divorce. She signed a prenup in 1997 that keeps their finances completely separate.

“It's something Mossimo insisted on before they married,” the insider said. “Mossimo was worth north of $100 million at the time.”

Even so, insiders claim Loughlin wants “nothing to do with” him moving forward. She’s focused on rebuilding her life — and her daughters are firmly standing behind their mom as she moves on.

