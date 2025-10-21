or
Lori Loughlin Could Walk Away Empty-Handed If She Divorces Mossimo Giannulli Due to Their Original Prenup

Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin might get nothing in her split from Mossimo Giannulli due to their ironclad prenup.

Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Lori Loughlin could walk away empty-handed if she decides to officially end things with her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

On Monday, October 20, a source revealed that the Full House alum might not see a dime from the fashion designer’s fortune if she files for divorce. It turns out that Loughlin signed a prenuptial agreement back in 1997, which keeps all of their assets completely separate.

Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin might not get any money if she divorces Mossimo Giannulli, a source claimed.

“It's something Mossimo insisted on before they married,” the insider revealed to an outlet. “Mossimo was worth north of $100 million at the time.”

As OK! previously reported, news of their separation broke on October 2.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's rep, Elizabeth Much, confirmed in a statement.

Source: MEGA

The pair's original prenup states all assets are separate.

The couple reportedly split after the 61-year-old actress discovered “incriminating” conversations on her husband’s phone.

"Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages," a source told Page Six.

The previous insider added that their marriage had been rocky for a while, especially after both served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

"Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse," the source explained, referring to his 2021 release after five months behind bars.

Another insider shared that the split didn’t come as a surprise to those close to the couple.

"People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year. This isn’t a shock to people around them," the source said.

"It has been a rough time for Lori," they continued, adding that "she is devastated."

Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters are reportedly siding with their mom.

Now, the Full House star reportedly wants “nothing to do with” her husband and is focused on getting her life back. Their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, are said to be supporting their mom through the breakup.

Source: MEGA

The 'Full House' star reportedly found 'incriminating' messages on the fashion designer's phone.

Although they initially hoped a break might help them work things out, that’s no longer the case.

"They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce," the insider insisted.

Loughlin has recently made headlines after she was photographed hugging actor James Tupper just one day before news of the separation broke.

Her rep quickly shut down the rumors, clarifying, “Lori and James have worked together and are old friends.”

Mossimo was later seen shopping in Beverly Hills with stylist Hannah Harrison hours after the split hit the press.

Harrison later said the timing was just “bad,” insisting the outing wasn’t romantic.

Before her marriage to Giannulli, Loughlin was wed to entertainment executive Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996.

