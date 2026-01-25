Mossimo Giannulli Thinks Ex Lori Loughlin Is an 'Incredible Mom' and 'Lovely Person' Despite Split

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli said he will always love Lori Loughlin.

A source disclosed to People that while Giannulli considers Loughlin a "lovely person and incredible mom," she remains "extremely angry" with him. Giannulli made headlines last year for stepping out with a 32-year-old stylist shortly after ending his 28-year marriage. It was in October 2025 when an outlet reported on the couple's split, stating they were "living apart" without any legal proceedings underway.

Source: MEGA The couple has been living apart for several months.

The breaking point for Loughlin came after finding "incriminating" texts and emails on Giannulli's phone. Sources reveal that the couple's relationship never fully moved on from the 2019 college admissions scandal.

"They never really connected or recovered their relationship after that," an insider explained. "She didn’t fully blame him, but he spearheaded it."

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is still 'angry' at her ex, a source claims.

Loughlin reportedly "never fully forgave" Giannulli for the turmoil caused by that scandal. The actress' former costar John Stamos commented on the situation during a recent podcast episode and criticized Giannulli, calling him a "terrible narcissist."

Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Their marriage never fully recovered after the college admissions scandal.

Stamos emphasized, "I know she didn’t [cause the scandal]… She goes to f------ prison for this a------ for three months."