Mossimo Giannulli Thinks Ex Lori Loughlin Is an 'Incredible Mom' and 'Lovely Person' Despite Split

split photo of Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Gianulli
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Giannulli thinks Lori Loughlin is an 'incredible mom' post-split, a source said.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Mossimo Giannulli, 62, reportedly will "never not love" Lori Loughlin despite their split. Reports confirm that the fashion designer remains on good terms with his estranged wife three months after their separation.

Meanwhile, their daughters, Isabella, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, are reportedly "really upset" over speculation regarding Giannulli's dating life and his relationship with Loughlin.

image of Mossimo Giannulli said he will always love Lori Loughlin.
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Giannulli said he will always love Lori Loughlin.

A source disclosed to People that while Giannulli considers Loughlin a "lovely person and incredible mom," she remains "extremely angry" with him.

Giannulli made headlines last year for stepping out with a 32-year-old stylist shortly after ending his 28-year marriage. It was in October 2025 when an outlet reported on the couple's split, stating they were "living apart" without any legal proceedings underway.

image of The couple has been living apart for several months.
Source: MEGA

The couple has been living apart for several months.

The breaking point for Loughlin came after finding "incriminating" texts and emails on Giannulli's phone.

Sources reveal that the couple's relationship never fully moved on from the 2019 college admissions scandal.

"They never really connected or recovered their relationship after that," an insider explained. "She didn’t fully blame him, but he spearheaded it."

MORE ON:
Mossimo Giannulli

image of Lori Loughlin is still 'angry' at her ex, a source claims.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin is still 'angry' at her ex, a source claims.

Loughlin reportedly "never fully forgave" Giannulli for the turmoil caused by that scandal.

The actress' former costar John Stamos commented on the situation during a recent podcast episode and criticized Giannulli, calling him a "terrible narcissist."

image of Their marriage never fully recovered after the college admissions scandal.
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Their marriage never fully recovered after the college admissions scandal.

Stamos emphasized, "I know she didn’t [cause the scandal]… She goes to f------ prison for this a------ for three months."

As they navigate their separation, Loughlin and Giannulli have not yet initiated divorce proceedings despite living apart.

Their time served in prison — two months for Loughlin and five months for Giannulli — for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud continues to cast a long shadow on their relationship.

