Mossimo Giannulli Thinks Ex Lori Loughlin Is an 'Incredible Mom' and 'Lovely Person' Despite Split
Jan. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Mossimo Giannulli, 62, reportedly will "never not love" Lori Loughlin despite their split. Reports confirm that the fashion designer remains on good terms with his estranged wife three months after their separation.
Meanwhile, their daughters, Isabella, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, are reportedly "really upset" over speculation regarding Giannulli's dating life and his relationship with Loughlin.
A source disclosed to People that while Giannulli considers Loughlin a "lovely person and incredible mom," she remains "extremely angry" with him.
Giannulli made headlines last year for stepping out with a 32-year-old stylist shortly after ending his 28-year marriage. It was in October 2025 when an outlet reported on the couple's split, stating they were "living apart" without any legal proceedings underway.
The breaking point for Loughlin came after finding "incriminating" texts and emails on Giannulli's phone.
Sources reveal that the couple's relationship never fully moved on from the 2019 college admissions scandal.
"They never really connected or recovered their relationship after that," an insider explained. "She didn’t fully blame him, but he spearheaded it."
Loughlin reportedly "never fully forgave" Giannulli for the turmoil caused by that scandal.
The actress' former costar John Stamos commented on the situation during a recent podcast episode and criticized Giannulli, calling him a "terrible narcissist."
Stamos emphasized, "I know she didn’t [cause the scandal]… She goes to f------ prison for this a------ for three months."
As they navigate their separation, Loughlin and Giannulli have not yet initiated divorce proceedings despite living apart.
Their time served in prison — two months for Loughlin and five months for Giannulli — for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud continues to cast a long shadow on their relationship.