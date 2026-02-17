or
Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Fuels Romance Rumors With Much Younger Stylist During Coffee Date After Messy Split

Split photo of Mossimo Giannulli and Hannah Harrison.
Source: MEGA; @hannahhxharrison/Instagram

Hannah Harrison previously claimed she and Mossimo Giannulli are just friends.

Profile Image

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET

Mossimo Giannulli further fueled rumors of a romance between him and Hannah Harrison with a recent coffee date.

Over the weekend, the fashion designer, 62, and the much younger stylist, 32, were spotted in public together for a third time since Giannulli’s messy split from estranged wife Lori Loughlin.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Giannulli and Harrison appeared upbeat as they grabbed drinks at Lynx Coffee in Los Angeles.

Image of Mossimo Giannulli was spotted grabbing coffee with Hannah Harrison.
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Giannulli was spotted grabbing coffee with Hannah Harrison.

While the duo didn’t show any signs of PDA, it seemed just to be the two of them stopping for a daytime pick-me-up.

Giannulli and Harrison were both dressed casually for the occasion, with the Mossimo founder sporting a white T-shirt, khaki pants, brown loafers and a black baseball cap, while the brunette beauty donned a light-gray zip-up hoodie, similarly shaded sweat pants, a black purse and black ballet flats.

Harrison went makeup-free for the coffee trip and had her hair partially pulled back, as Giannulli's beard and facial hair appeared freshly kempt.

Hannah Harrison Called Mossimo Giannulli Sighting 'Bad Timing'

Image of Hannah Harrison is 32, while Mossimo Giannulli is 62.
Source: @hannahhxharrison/Instagram

Hannah Harrison is 32, while Mossimo Giannulli is 62.

While their latest outing further fueled speculation that the pair could be an item, Harrison previously tried to shut down rumors after she was first spotted with Giannulli in October 2025 — the same month Loughlin and the fashion designer's split was revealed to the public.

At the time, Harrison and Giannulli were seen waiting for a car at valet after going shopping at the designer’s G/FORE Supply store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Addressing reports, Harrison told Us Weekly: "I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the [G/FORE Supply] store not knowing that his separation had been announced. I was going there to meet him."

Image of Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's split was revealed in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's split was revealed in October 2025.

Harrison insisted she was simply "there shopping" and noticed paparazzi while leaving.

"We did not drive together. We drove separately," she confirmed.

Despite denying romance rumors, Harrison was again spotted alongside Giannulli during an evening out at Zouk nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif., one month later.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's Split Announced in October 2025

Image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were married for 28 years before their separation.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were married for 28 years before their separation.

Photographers claimed Giannulli and Harrison later left the club together and went to the stylist's house, where they allegedly chatted until 3 a.m.

Speculation about brewing chemistry between Giannulli and Harrison comes just months after Loughlin's rep confirmed she had separated from her estranged husband after 28 years of marriage.

Lori and Mossimo are living apart now. There are no legal proceedings underway," the spokesperson told Page Six in October 2025.

