Lori Loughlin 'Still Extremely Angry' at Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 3 Months After Split
Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin is reportedly grappling with lingering resentment toward her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, three months after they announced their shocking split.
An insider revealed to People that the Full House star remains "still extremely angry" with the fashion designer. Despite this ongoing bitterness, another source shared that Gianulli hopes for a quiet resolution and views his ex as “a lovely person and an incredible mom” to their daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose Gianulli, 27.
Rumors swirl around the couple, who have yet to file for divorce since they confirmed their separation in October after nearly 28 years of marriage.
According to Page Six, the tipping point in their relationship came when Lori discovered "incriminating" text messages on her estranged husband’s phone following their prison sentences related to the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
The couple pleaded guilty in 2020 to paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ spots at the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Lori served two months behind bars, while Mossimo faced a five-month sentence.
A source explained, "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."
As Lori seeks to distance herself, she reportedly “wants to have nothing to do with” Mossimo and is focused on getting her life back. The school scandal marked a pivotal moment that, according to Us Weekly, left them incapable of truly connecting or mending their bond. An insider claimed that Lori felt the businessman “got her involved” in the controversy.
Lori and Mossimo put their Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion on the market for $16.5 million in February 2025, signaling their desire for new beginnings. While Lori has maintained a low profile following their separation, Mossimo has been spotted enjoying life with a much-younger female friend.