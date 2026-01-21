Lori Loughlin 'Still Extremely Angry' at Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 3 Months After Split

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin is reportedly grappling with lingering resentment toward her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, three months after they announced their shocking split.

Lori Loughlin allegedly remains angry following her separation from Mossimo Giannulli.

An insider revealed to People that the Full House star remains "still extremely angry" with the fashion designer. Despite this ongoing bitterness, another source shared that Gianulli hopes for a quiet resolution and views his ex as “a lovely person and an incredible mom” to their daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose Gianulli, 27.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.

Rumors swirl around the couple, who have yet to file for divorce since they confirmed their separation in October after nearly 28 years of marriage. According to Page Six, the tipping point in their relationship came when Lori discovered "incriminating" text messages on her estranged husband’s phone following their prison sentences related to the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The couple split after nearly 28 years of marriage.

The couple pleaded guilty in 2020 to paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ spots at the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Lori served two months behind bars, while Mossimo faced a five-month sentence. A source explained, "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."

Lori Loughlin is now focusing on moving forward with her life.

As Lori seeks to distance herself, she reportedly “wants to have nothing to do with” Mossimo and is focused on getting her life back. The school scandal marked a pivotal moment that, according to Us Weekly, left them incapable of truly connecting or mending their bond. An insider claimed that Lori felt the businessman “got her involved” in the controversy.