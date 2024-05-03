Lori Loughlin 'Upset' With John Stamos for Claiming They Hooked Up: 'It’s Left Her Feeling Like She Was Used for a Punchline'
Though Lori Loughlin laughed off and denied John Stamos' claim that they once "made out," an insider told a magazine that behind closed doors, the actress is fuming at her Full House costar for making up the story.
"Lori is upset that John’s put her in this position," the source shared.
"This is so uncomfortable for Lori because she’s always had such a great relationship with John," the insider added, pointing out how the dad-of-one, 60, even stood up for Loughlin, 59, when she served prison time for her part in the college admissions scandal.
"But she’s done being the nice girl," the source stated. "She’s sticking up for herself from now on."
As OK! reported, the mother-of-two reacted to Stamos' tale while she was on an April episode of the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast, which is hosted by fellow Fuller House alum Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin.
"He likes to tell some crazy story about how we made out on the Matterhorn, and I'm like, 'What?'" Loughlin shared of Stamos' claim. "But I think that's just for comedic value."
Though the musician hasn't responded to his pal's denial, he did reveal in an interview years ago that he once thought there was a chance he and Loughlin could take their friendship to the next level.
Stamos said things were possibly headed toward a romance when they went as friends to a Victoria's Secret fashion show after-party, which is where he first met Rebecca Romijn.
"In my mind it was like … the two Sandys in Grease!" he said of trying to choose who to pursue. In the end, he went for the model, whom he married in 1998 but filed for divorce from in 2004.
He's now married to Caitlin McHugh, whom he shares one child with.
Loughlin tied the knot with Mossimo Giannulli in 1997.
Stamos seems to have an affinity for making shocking remarks about his love life, as he went into a few nitty gritty details about his and Romijn's failed union in his 2023 memoir.
At one point in the book, the actor admitted he "hated" his spouse during their marriage, disclosing, "In my mind back then, she was the Devil."
A few months after the book's debut, the X-Men star, 51, reacted to his harsh words.
"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it," she confessed to Entertainment Tonight. "But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it."
