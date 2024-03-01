Kanye West Claims Self-Defense in Attempt to Get Assault Lawsuit Dismissed From Autograph Seeker
Kanye West has gotten himself into yet another legal debacle.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced rapper, 46, demanded a lawsuit, brought by a man accusing him of assault, be thrown out, claiming he acted in self-defense.
Per the legal papers, an autograph dealer named Justin Poplawski filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against West for alleged assault and battery after an incident took place on January 13, 2022, at the Soho Warehouse.
Poplawski claimed West screamed at him as he exited the building, saying, "I’m going to make a f------ example out of you" and referenced his "f----- divorce" from Kim Kardashian.
"Go the f--- [out of] here before I beat you the f--- up. I’m going to make an f----- example out of you," Poplawski alleged the "Heartless" musician yelled at him.
According to Poplawski, West then allegedly struck him in the face and told him, "So do you want to get attacked for real?" When the businessman asked the chart-topper to apologize, he reportedly told him, "Apology for what?"
The lawsuit requested unspecified damages for his alleged medical bill and the mental suffering he endured from the alleged attack.
West flat-out denied the accusations in a new legal filing, which read, "Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint."
"All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others," the court document continued. "[West] acted reasonably and in good faith at all times material herein, based on all relevant facts and circumstances known to [West] at the time West[ so acted."
The "Gold Digger" musician asked the court to dismiss all the claims and award him his attorney fees.
As OK! previously reported, West has continued to act erratically, which has prevented him from booking music venues.
"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year,” he claimed in a recent video. "And when I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do."