Kanye West Claims Self-Defense in Attempt to Get Assault Lawsuit Dismissed From Autograph Seeker

Per the legal papers, an autograph dealer named Justin Poplawski filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against West for alleged assault and battery after an incident took place on January 13, 2022, at the Soho Warehouse.

Poplawski claimed West screamed at him as he exited the building, saying, "I’m going to make a f------ example out of you" and referenced his "f----- divorce" from Kim Kardashian.

"Go the f--- [out of] here before I beat you the f--- up. I’m going to make an f----- example out of you," Poplawski alleged the "Heartless" musician yelled at him.