Menendez Brothers Resentencing Remains at Standstill as L.A. County D.A. Has Yet to Make a Decision About Prison Release
The Menendez brothers' fate remains in Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's hands.
During a news conference in downtown L.A. on Friday, January 3, Hochman — who was elected into the position in November 2024 — confirmed he had not yet made a decision about the potential resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the convicted 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.
Hochman said he was still in the process of reviewing extensive court and prison records ahead of the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearings — which are scheduled for Thursday, January 30, and Friday, January 31.
The top prosecutor's update comes after he met with some of the siblings' supportive family members for hours. The D.A. described the meeting as "productive" but declined to provide specific details.
The family-led Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition said in a statement released before the sit-down with Hochman that more than 20 relatives of the imprisoned Menendez brothers were prepared to show their "support for a resentencing process that reflects Erik and Lyle’s abuse, trauma, and demonstrated rehabilitation over the last 35 years."
Erik and Lyle's loved ones are pleading for the duo's sentences to be reduced to 50 years to life — which would make them eligible for parole immediately and likely result in their release.
Erik and Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 upon conclusion of a second grueling trial.
Many — including the Menendez brothers' legal team — have argued the siblings' convictions and prison sentences were unfair, as the judge appeared to bar the use of the majority of evidence relating to Erik and Lyle's claims they were sexually abused by their father starting at age 6.
Judge Michael Jesic and D.A. Hochman are reviewing "17 boxes" of evidence that could prove the brothers' accusations are true.
Erik and Lyle's resentencing cases are also being examined separately, Hochman revealed last month.
"While they're called the Menendez Brothers case, there's an Erik Menendez case and a Lyle Menendez case," he told told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an interview aired on December 16, 2024. "So we will look at each case separately, which is the way they actually should be handled."
"This is an important decision, although that decision is not going to get a more rigorous review of the facts and law than any other decision, even though so many other decisions don't get the media attention," Hochman continued.
Hochman said he hopes the Menendez brothers' infamous case will act as a "springboard" for others to "get interested in criminal justice" in the future.
"You know, there's a whole lotta people who heard a little bit about the Menendez case. I want them to learn a lot about the Menendez case, and not just stop with the Menendez case," he declared. "There are plenty of cases out there that, if the public gets interested in, it'll actually help the process of bringing justice across this— this county, this state, maybe even this nation."