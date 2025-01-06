Menendez Brothers Resentencing Remains at Standstill as L.A. County D.A. Has Yet to Make a Decision About Prison Release

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989.

During a news conference in downtown L.A. on Friday, January 3, Hochman — who was elected into the position in November 2024 — confirmed he had not yet made a decision about the potential resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez , who are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the convicted 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty .

New L.A. County D.A. Nathan Hochman has yet to make a decision about the Menendez brothers potential resentencing.

Hochman said he was still in the process of reviewing extensive court and prison records ahead of the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearings — which are scheduled for Thursday, January 30, and Friday, January 31.

The top prosecutor's update comes after he met with some of the siblings' supportive family members for hours. The D.A. described the meeting as "productive" but declined to provide specific details.