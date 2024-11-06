L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón Loses Re-Election After Recommending Menendez Brothers' Resentencing
The Menendez brothers' fate could be in jeopardy after Election Day 2024.
L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón lost his bid for re-election less than two weeks after recommending Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced and made eligible for parole immediately.
Former U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman came out on top, beating George with 61.3 percent of the vote.
While George's defeat came after he expressed support for the Menendez brothers' freedom, his loss was predicted well before advocating for the release of Erik and Lyle — who murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989 in an effort to escape their father's alleged sexual abuse.
Nathan, a former appointee of George W. Bush, was expected to win the election after receiving endorsements from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Oscar-nominated documentary director Rory Kennedy.
Polls showed Nathan having a double digit lead over the former San Francisco for most of his campaign.
The switch in D.A.'s doesn't mean the Menendez brothers will officially remain in prison, as it is ultimately up to the judge handling the case to make a final decision, however, Nathan slammed George for his "suspicious" timing in reviewing the case ahead of the election.
"The era of D.A. Gascón's policies is over," Nathan said during a D.A. debate. "We need accountability to ensure a safer Los Angeles for everyone."
The new district attorney is set to take office before the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing on December 11. He is expected to intensely review the case.
The potential set back occurred just hours after Erik's wife, Tammi — who married the convicted murderer while he was behind bars in 1999 — expressed via X (formerly named Twitter) her desire to have her husband home before his 55th birthday on Wednesday, November 27.
"Only 22 days until Erik's birthday! Let’s not allow him to spend another birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas behind bars. It's time for someone to step up and do what’s right!" she pleaded.
A judge could make a decision to resentence the brothers prior to their hearing, so there is still a chance for Tammi's wish to come true.
Tammi was admittedly "disappointed" after George announced his recommendation for the Menendez brothers to be resentenced.
"Good morning, yesterday was a difficult and emotional day," she confessed on Friday, October 25. "I am Grateful to DA Gascon for his courage to seek re-sentencing for Erik, I am naturally disappointed he did not go further and act on his own belief that Erik and Lyle have served enough time in prison."
Tammi said she will "pray" for the resentencing judge to "believe that they have" spent enough time behind bars and let them walk free.
The Menendez brothers' infamous case has divided the nation for decades, with their supporters believing the siblings' claims they were sexually molested and raped by their dad since the age of 6, while others insist Erik and Lyle simply killed their wealthy parents out of greed.