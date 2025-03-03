or
Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore's 1-Word Response After Losing Best Actress Award to Mikey Madison at 2025 Oscars, Lip Reader Spills

Photo of Demi Moore; picture of Mikey Madison.
Source: ABC

Mikey Madison took home the award for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars.

By:

March 3 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore seemed a bit disappointed after coming home empty-handed at the 2025 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 2, the 97th annual Academy Awards closed out with some of the top honors of the evening — with Best Actress going to Mikey Madison, her movie Anora winning Best Picture and The Brutalist's Adrien Brody taking home the award for Best Actor.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore one word response losing best actress mikey madison oscars
Source: ABC

Demi Moore appeared disappointed when she didn't hear Emma Stone call her name upon announcing the winner for Best Actress.

Article continues below advertisement

When Emma Stone opened the envelope for Best Actress and read Madison's name, Moore appeared to grit her teeth and mutter a one-word response as she looked displeased by the loss.

After a video of The Substance star's reaction went viral online, a lip reader deciphered what Moore muttered.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @loopsmikey/X
Article continues below advertisement

"Demi says 'nice,' but she isn’t smiling when she says it," expert Nicola Hickling claimed while speaking to a news publication. "Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."

Moore's jaw additionally appeared to tense up, as she seemed visibly upset by the defeat.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore one word response losing best actress mikey madison oscars
Source: ABC

Demi Moore seemed to forcibly say 'nice' when Mikey Madison won, per a lip reader.

Article continues below advertisement

The 62-year-old was nominated in the prestigious category alongside I'm Still Here star Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Madison.

Madison, 25, applauded the other actresses in her category while accepting her award, stating: "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you."

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore one word response losing best actress mikey madison oscars
Source: ABC

Mikey Madison shouted out her fellow nominees while accepting her award.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Article continues below advertisement

While Moore, of course, wished she came home with the Oscar for Best Actress, she didn't let the loss ruin her entire night.

After the awards show came to an end, Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared a photo of her mom sitting in a bathrobe with a makeup-free face.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @buuski/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In the picture, Moore sat on the ground in front of two large bowls of french fries while holding her adorable small dog Pilaf in her lap.

"MY winner 🍟," Willis captioned the post, which signaled a lot of fans to express similar thoughts about Moore's loss in the comments section of her daughter's upload.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore one word response losing best actress mikey madison oscars
Source: ABC

Demi Moore was nominated for Best Actress for her starring role in 'The Substance.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I watched the Oscar’s just to see Demi Moore win. She totally deserved it," one supporter expressed, as another added, "win or lose your mother gave a performance that will go down in history as iconic and something that people will talk about as a marker in horror and study in femininity in horror. Please give her a cheers with a fry ❤️."

"Like how did she not win? It’s rigged," a third admirer questioned, while a fourth fan declared: "She might not be the winner of this year’s Oscar, but she won our hearts by her bold and brave performance. Your Momma is the best @buuski and us DemiNations will always root for her future works too 🙌🔥."

Daily Mail spoke to the lip reader to decipher what Moore said after losing the Oscar for Best Actress.

