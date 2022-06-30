'Love Is Blind' Stars Cameron & Lauren Hamilton Talk Relationship Advice & Their Favorite Wine

Their shared love of wine began early for both reality stars — though not too early, Cameron humorously assures OK!.

"My dad, he actually made wine when I was younger, so I was always fascinated by that, having grapes out in the garden and that sort of thing," he shares, reflecting on memories from his younger years. "That was kind of where I got interested. I didn't have wine until obviously I was 21, but that's where it started."

"I would definitely say for me, college. I've always loved wine," Lauren chimes in with her own childhood recollections. "I remember watching my mom drink her wine and being like, 'oh, she looks so sophisticated, and I can't wait until I can be old enough to do the same,'" she continues, noting that a good rosé is especially refreshing for the summer. "It's a good way to cool off and just kinda relax and feel sophisticated and sexy."