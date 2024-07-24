'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell Reveals She Got 'New Tatas' After Speculation About Having Her Chin Done
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell is feeling refreshed and renewed — thanks to the addition of some new perky assets.
The Netflix reality star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 23, with a surprise plastic surgery confession, revealing she recently underwent b----- augmentation surgery while squashing rumors she had work done to her chin.
"No new chin but new tatas!" Blackwell captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink graphic T-shirt, smiling and making a peace sign with her fingers.
"Something I have wanted to do for YEARS & finally had the down time!" she added of the cosmetic procedure.
The plastic surgery admission came after fans noticed Blackwell had been resting at home recently, prompting trolls to run wild with speculation about what happened.
"It's my momma’s birthday and this is the first time I’ve put in a drop of makeup on [sic] in 2 weeks," the reality star-turned influencer captioned a separate selfie shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "But for all your conspiracy theorists saying I’m bed ridden because I got my chin shaved down…she’s still strong chinned."
Blackwell's looks became a topic of discussion among social media users after the 31-year-old hinted about her physical appearance while participating in the Love Is Blind experiment — which has contestants date through a wall without ever seeing each other face-to-face until a proposal is complete.
During Season 6 of the show, which aired back in February, Blackwell was on a date with Jimmy Presnell when she claimed her celebrity look-alike was Megan Fox because they both had "dark hair and blue eyes."
It was clear the comparison appealed to Presnell, sending social media trolls into a frenzy debating and disagreeing about Blackwell's remarks while ridiculing her for going against the process of falling in love "blindly."
Once engaged, Blackwell and Presnell were finally able to see each other in person for the very first time.
After the big reveal, Presnell harshly admitted to the cameras: "She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox."
In response to backlash about the comparison, Blackwell later informed fans, "I reached out to Megan, and I just apologized to her, like, 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess.'"
"It's so silly that people are so, so mad. I'm just kind of like, 'Listen, I gotta ride this out,'" she said at the time. "I am so much stronger than I ever thought I could be. I don't know how I'm handling everything."
Presnell eventually took accountability for the heightened situation, telling a reporter: "I mean, obviously my ears or my eyes perked up a lot when she said Megan Fox... But, God, I would have done everything to have that moment back. I think it's my fault that I took it out of proportion a little bit."