'Love Is Blind' Stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans Are 'Excited for Their Future Together' After 1 'Challenging' Year of Marriage
Love Is Blind stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary — and they can't wait for what's to come as husband and wife.
The reality television couple reflects on their first year of marriage during an exclusive chat with OK! about their partnership with International Delight as part of the brand's new Love Is Blind flavored creamer and iced coffee.
"The first year of marriage, we're told, is the hardest," Krause admits when asked the beginning of their relationship.
Since she met her match in "a very unique way," the clean energy policy consultant notes she and Josemans are "still getting to know each other."
"I think it did have its challenges," she confesses. "I don't want people to think that we're a perfect couple and everything was perfect. I want people to know that marriage — successful ones — are a lot of work."
"And so for Garrett and I, I think it was a big year of learning and growing," Krause continues. "Especially being very independent people, combining our lives pretty much overnight was something that did take some getting used to. But I think we're constantly growing together and we're really excited for our future together."
As for Josemans' opinion on what his first year married to Krause has been like, the quantum physicist thinks his wife "described it really well."
He did, however, note the difference in what their first anniversary was like compared to other couples, as everyday spouses don't have their love story aired on Netflix one month before the special relationship milestone. (Krause and Josemans tied the knot in November 2023, with Season 7 of Love Is Blind airing on Netflix in October 2024.)
"You have this very public explosion and knowing how that's going to go can be nerve-[wracking]," Josemans explains. "We're very lucky and grateful that the reception was very positive for us."
Josemans also feels grateful that the authenticity of his and Krause' romance helped people "believe in love again."
"Seeing those messages [and] comments really means a lot. And it is not just, 'Oh cool, I feel good about myself.' You're like, 'This is great,'" he mentions, adding how "love is real [and] it's important."
"For people to see that, just our seeing [how] our story can make people believe in love [and feel] more confident in going out and trying to connect with someone is such a cool experience," he shares. "We're very grateful for that and we're grateful for International Delight for recognizing that as well and trying to lean into it. It's cool."
As for their decision to partner with International Delight, the lovebirds say it was a no-brainer, as Josemans calls it an "iconic brand from my childhood."
"The fact that it's Love Is Blind flavors — it's so cool that this iconic coffee [and] creamer brand from my childhood is partnering with this [show] that brought Taylor and I together. It's such a cool experience to be a part of," he gushes.
Similarly, Krause states: "I feel like we owe a tremendous amount to Love Is Blind."
"I found my person from it and I think this partnership with International Delight — where they're doing a blind coffee date delivery contest and we get to do some matchmaking, give some advice — it's just a really cool opportunity to give other people the opportunity in a smaller way of what we got to do," she says.
"So I think the wedding cake flavors, the chocolate-covered strawberry flavors in this campaign around Valentine's Day and the new season coming out [on February 14] is just perfect. [The partnership] was a very easy 'yes,'" she adds.