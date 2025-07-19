'Love Island' Star Liv Walker Admits She's 'Really Happy' in Her New Relationship — But Is Keeping Her 'Special' Romance Private for Now
Liv Walker's bombshell days are behind her — but don't worry, the hot reality star is still blessing our TV screens.
The Love Island USA Season 6 breakout star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! following the release of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which follows the show's hit 2024 cast as they spend the summer together in Los Angeles.
Liv Walker Is Keeping Her Relationship 'Private'
Love Island: Beyond the Villa sees a new side of Walker, as she's a different person than the bikini-clad bombshell who entered the Fiji villa last year — and is off the market!
"I'm not looking anymore! I'm really happy right now and in a relationship," she confirms, opting to not reveal her partner's identity — though it has been teased that he is an athlete.
"We’re keeping things private to start, which has felt really special — but I’m so excited to share more soon and bring everyone along for this next chapter of my love life. Until then, I’m still focused on loving my life and doing what makes me feel good," Walker adds.
Liv Walker Admits Things Got 'Real' While Filming 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'
While her romance isn't a subject of the series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa showcases other parts of Walker's life — including her friendships and the rollercoaster of a ride she's been on since leaving Fiji last summer.
Surprised by "how real" things got while filming, Walker notes: "Love Island is all about romance and making connections, but Beyond the Villa digs into who we are as people."
"There were way more honest conversations — about friendships, feelings, and what life’s been like since the villa. I didn’t expect it to feel so personal, but it made the experience way more meaningful," the blonde beauty explains.
- Are 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Stars Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Still Together? Update After Leaving the Villa
- What Happened to Kordell Beckham and Rob Rausch on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?
- 'Love Island' Suicide Curse Explained: What to Know About the Deaths of 3 Former Stars Amid Cyberbullying Issue
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She continues: "I got to show a different side of myself this time around. The villa is all about love and first impressions. Beyond the Villa let us dive deeper, have bigger conversations and be a little less filtered."
Plus, Walker was "so excited to reunite with [her] best friends," as the whole cast is "so close."
As Love Island: Beyond the Villa aired on Peacock, Love Island USA Season 7 came to an end.
Liv Walker Shares Thoughts on 'Love Island USA' Season 7
Walker admits she hadn't been watching the latest season, but feels up to date on all of the drama from scrolling through TikTok.
"My thoughts based on what I’ve seen are that the new Islanders are bringing it, and I love seeing how different every season feels," she says, noting it was "definitely strange" watching a whole new set of people in what she describes as "our old villa."
"Like wait… that’s our kitchen!" she jokes. "But honestly, watching them go through the same emotions and experiences we did makes me want to jump through the screen and give them pep talks. They’re doing so well though, and truly killing it. It’s fun seeing it all from the other side now."