'Love Island' Star Liv Walker Admits She's 'Really Happy' in Her New Relationship — But Is Keeping Her 'Special' Romance Private for Now

Love Island: Beyond the Villa sees a new side of Walker, as she's a different person than the bikini-clad bombshell who entered the Fiji villa last year — and is off the market!

"I'm not looking anymore! I'm really happy right now and in a relationship," she confirms, opting to not reveal her partner's identity — though it has been teased that he is an athlete.

"We’re keeping things private to start, which has felt really special — but I’m so excited to share more soon and bring everyone along for this next chapter of my love life. Until then, I’m still focused on loving my life and doing what makes me feel good," Walker adds.