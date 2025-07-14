What Happened to Kordell Beckham and Rob Rausch on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

Beckham’s absence from the spotlight in the spinoff doesn’t mean he isn’t busy. He has secured a role in a new scripted series that conflicts with the filming schedule for Beyond the Villa, People confirmed in April. However, fans can rest assured he will still provide support to his girlfriend and fellow Islanders, with his representative confirming that Beckham and Page are "definitely still going strong."

Since winning the season, Beckham and Page have been taking their time to nurture their relationship. In October 2024, Page shared with People that they were "progressing" together but were making a conscious effort to slow things down compared to their whirlwind villa romance. "We’re able to just come out and slow things down a bit," she noted.