What Happened to Kordell Beckham and Rob Rausch on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?
The excitement is building for the return of fan-favorite stars from Love Island USA Season 6 in the upcoming spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.
However, some familiar faces, such as Kordell Beckham and Rob Rausch, won’t be part of the main cast, leaving fans puzzled and concerned.
Beckham, who won the previous season alongside girlfriend Serena Page, raised eyebrows when his name was absent from the official cast list revealed by Peacock in April. Despite the initial confusion, he will still make an appearance in the series, according to People, though not as a main cast member.
Adding to the intrigue is Rob Rausch, who was previously coupled up with Kassy Castillo before his elimination from the show. So, why won’t Beckham and Rausch be part of Beyond the Villa?
Why Isn’t Kordell Beckham in the Main Cast?
Beckham’s absence from the spotlight in the spinoff doesn’t mean he isn’t busy. He has secured a role in a new scripted series that conflicts with the filming schedule for Beyond the Villa, People confirmed in April. However, fans can rest assured he will still provide support to his girlfriend and fellow Islanders, with his representative confirming that Beckham and Page are "definitely still going strong."
Since winning the season, Beckham and Page have been taking their time to nurture their relationship. In October 2024, Page shared with People that they were "progressing" together but were making a conscious effort to slow things down compared to their whirlwind villa romance. "We’re able to just come out and slow things down a bit," she noted.
Why Isn’t Rob Rausch on 'Beyond the Villa'?
Rausch, who stirred the pot during his appearances on Love Island: USA, has opted out of Beyond the Villa.
While he was a controversial figure after his stint in season 5, he returned for Season 6 but has since expressed a desire to step away from the public eye. In a December 2024 Snapchat Q&A, Rauschshared a lesson he learned during his time on the show: "Never trust a TV producer."
Despite his mixed feelings about reality TV, Rausch seems to be re-entering the scene, as Peacock announced in June that he would join the cast of The Traitors.
However, he has yet to clarify his reasons for skipping Beyond the Villa.
Who’s Joining the Exciting Cast of 'Beyond the Villa'?
Fans can look forward to a lineup featuring Page, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Aaron Evans and Connor Newsum. Even host Ariana Madix will make cameos as the group embarks on their Los Angeles adventure. While some couples remain together, others will face uncomfortable reunions with their exes.
In the trailer, viewers will witness the drama as Evans and Martin meet again and Nicole Jacky has a revealing lunch with Washington.
The highly anticipated first episode of Beyond the Villa premiered on Peacock on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, coinciding with the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA.
After the premiere, fans can catch new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.