Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Has Druski So Smitten He Couldn't Finish His 2026 BET Awards Skit

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Love Island USA’s Olandria Carthen’s stunning appearance at the BET Awards spellbound Druski. The comedian was hosting the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 28. He was performing his viral parody skit about being “impregnated with the word of God” when the Love Island USA bombshell walked into the venue. She was wearing a breathtaking black-and-gold sleeveless mini dress with gold fringes. Carthen paired her outfit with a small black purse with matching gold chain detailing. Druski became so smitten with her appearance that he stopped his skit mid-performance and gave her a shoutout over the mic at the podium.

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Druski Became Smitten with Olandria Carthen at the BET Awards

Source: MEGA Druski stopped his parody skit in the middle at the BET Awards after being enchanted by Olandria Carthen.

The BET Awards host awed reaction to Carthen’s appearance didn't go unnoticed by the people present at the venue. Especially as he laid it on thick, saying, “Get fine s— to her seat over here.” “Get fine s— right here to her seat. Oh s—! Find a seat right there. Get fine s— to her seat,” he repeated.

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Source: MEGA Olandria Carthen seemed to appreciate Druski's compliments at the BET Awards.

He also added, “That’s chocolate right there. That's good chocolate right there,” before following it up with “Amen.” The model, for her part, seemed to appreciate the attention as she acknowledged the compliments by waving and gesturing with her fingers toward the host.

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Olandria Carthen Stunned at the BET Awards Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Olandria Carthen stunned at the BET Awards red carpet.

Carthen's red carpet appearance also caught the eyes of fans. She donned a skimpy yellow floor-length gown with a plunging neckline that extended down to her belly button, accentuating her cleavage. It also featured a thigh-high slit on the left side. Many fans took to social media to compliment her gorgeous look at the event, saying that the year is turning out to be her best so far.

Druski Called Out Ray J Over His Impending Death Claims

Source: MEGA Druski called out Ray J at the BET Awards for allegedly 'lying' about having only months to live.