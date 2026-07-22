'Love Island USA' Stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Split 1 Year After Meeting on the Reality Show
July 22 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Nearly one year after finding a spark in the Love Island USA villa in Fiji, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have called it quits.
"The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection," an insider told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 22. "They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."
Inside Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe's 'Love Island USA' Journey
Carthen and Vansteenberghe's romance began on Love Island USA Season 7, which aired in summer 2025.
Although their chemistry was undeniable during kissing challenges, both initially remained committed to their early established connections — Vansteenberghe with Cierra Ortega and Carthen with Taylor Williams.
A New Twist Was Implemented During 'Love Island USA' Season 7
Their first real shot at romance came by chance midway through the season after the dreaded Casa Amor shake-up. After failing to find a love connection during Casa Amor, Vansteenberghe and Catheren were given the option to couple up together or be dumped from the island.
After Williams' recoupling with Clarke Carraway during Casa Amor and Ortega exiting the villa, Vansteenberghe and Carthen were finally free to explore their connection without hesitation.
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Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Finished 2nd on 'Love Island USA'
Fans rooted for Vansteenberghe and Carthen all season, and the pair ultimately finished as runners-up, falling short to winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.
The Love Island USA couple, who made their relationship official after leaving the villa, has faced their fair share of scrutiny, with the DJ famously clapping back in May after a news outlet claimed their romance was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
Olandria Carthen Defended Keeping Their Relationship Private
One month later, Carthen opened up about why she and Vansteenberghe kept their romance out of the spotlight.
"When I was younger, I never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private, and now I do," she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan published on June 18. "When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together. There's no winning."
She continued, "We don't monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn't involve a camera every two seconds. We enjoy each other's presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other."