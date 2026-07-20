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Love Island USA's Beatriz Hatz Teases 'Reunion' With Gabriel Vasconcelos After Dramatic Villa Dumping: 'He Made Me Feel at Home'

Beatriz Hatz
Source: PEACOCK

Beatriz Hatz teased a 'reunion' with 'Love Island USA' match Gabriel Vasconcelos.

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July 20 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

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Love Island USA's Beatriz Hatz revealed the fate of her relationship with villa partner Gabriel Vasconcelos ahead of Season 8's bombshell reunion episode on August 31.

Hatz and Vasconcelos coupled up on the second episode of the season before Hatz was dumped in episode nine, sparking Vasconcelos to quickly move on with bombshell Jen Terry.

Hatz opened up about their short-lived romance on the Monday, July 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

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Will Gabriel Vasconcelos and Beatriz Hatz Get Back Together?

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Gabriel Vasconcelos, Beatriz Hatz
Source: PEACOCK

Gabriel Vasconcelos and Beatriz Hatz will both appear at the upcoming reunion.

Hatz and Vasconcelos had a rather intimate and conflict-free connection on screen, but Hatz isn't totally sold on rekindling things in real life after how fast his head was turned.

"Is there a chance for a reunion or no?" Jenna Bush Hager asked.

"I think we will both be at the reunion," Hatz quipped back before shaking her head. "As far as us...no."

Her reasoning could be based on Vasconcelos' eagerness to intimately explore Terry just moments after Hatz was booted from the island.

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What Happened After Beatriz Hatz Was Dumped?

Beatriz Hatz
Source: PEACOCK

Beatriz Hatz reflected on her 'emotional' dumping from the villa in Fiji.

"He cried, I think, or got emotional when you left," Bush Hager recounted. "And then... like two minutes later, he was kissing somebody named Jen. I feel like you're going to need to call him out on the reunion show."

Despite Terry stealing her partner, largely due to audience votes, Hatz clarified she "loves Jen down bad" and doesn't blame her for the quick fizzle of her relationship with Vasconcelos.

"Obviously, we're in the villa, so I get it," she said. "You're recoupled already, so the same night you do have to share that bed and all that."

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Gabriel Vasconcelos
Source: PEACOCK

Gabriel Vasconcelos moved on quickly after Beatriz Hatz left the villa.

Bush Hager and her co-host Sheinelle Jones, however, were not totally sold on how quickly Vasconcelos hopped from one islander to the next.

"You have to share the bed, but...I mean..." Jones said dubiously. "Did you feel the love connection?"

"I don't know if it was a 'love connection'... cause 'love' is such a strong word," Hatz responded. "I definitely [felt sparks]. I was attracted to him and his personality and I loved the fact that we could both speak Spanish."

"I think there's something just so intimate about speaking another language with somebody that not everybody else around you can speak," she added. "And he just made me feel so comfortable, so at home."

Beatriz Hatz
Source: PEACOCK

Beatriz Hatz was the first openly disabled person to appear on 'Love Island USA.'

Bush Hager assessed that the failed onscreen relationship could open doors for all the "Mr. Rights" who may already be in Hatz's DMs.

"Not as many as you would think and I'm okay with that," Hatz said of suitors. "Honestly, I would much rather have all these young women in my messages being like 'Hey, thank you for being amazing representation.'"

Hatz is the first openly disabled islander to ever appear on Love Island USA. The Mexican-American athlete was born without a fibula in her right leg, resulting in an amputation.

She competed in the 2024 Paralympics, winning a bronze medal for the long jump.

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