'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa and Kenny Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Love Island USA Season 6 stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are igniting split rumors just one year after their whirlwind romance.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, July 27, when fans on social media noticed that Craig unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram. Her friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb also hit the unfollow button. Adding to the speculation, Rodriguez removed Craig's name from his bio, which only fueled the breakup gossip.