Article continues below advertisement
'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa and Kenny Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Photo of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Profile Image

July 28 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA Season 6 stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are igniting split rumors just one year after their whirlwind romance.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, July 27, when fans on social media noticed that Craig unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram. Her friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb also hit the unfollow button. Adding to the speculation, Rodriguez removed Craig's name from his bio, which only fueled the breakup gossip.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

Kenny Rodriguez removed JaNa Craig’s name from his Instagram bio.

Article continues below advertisement

Both have yet to comment on the rumors. While they have apparently unfollowed each other, Rodriguez has kept photos of him and Craig up on his Instagram account, as of posting.

The latest photo was of them at a Peacock event, with the caption reading: "If life is a movie, oh you’re the best part."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

Kenny Rodriguez called JaNa Craig 'the best' two weeks before their rumored split.

Article continues below advertisement

Just one day prior to the rumor mill spinning, Craig and Rodriguez appeared to be in high spirits in his Instagram Story video from Saturday, July 26.

Dressed to the nines, Rodriguez sported a tuxedo while Craig wowed in a pink frock, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

Kenny Rodriguez still has some photos of the pair on his Instagram page.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig and Rodriguez's romance blossomed inside the Love Island USA villa, which debuted in June 2024.

Craig started as an original Islander, forming connections with Coye Simmons and Connor Newsum before locking eyes with Rodriguez. Despite facing challenges, including a brief split when Rodriguez returned from Casa Amor with a new bombshell, the couple ultimately secured third place in the finale.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez placed third on Season 6 of ‘Love Island USA.'

Article continues below advertisement

After the show, Craig and Rodriguez committed to each other while navigating a long-distance relationship. "I don't want to move [to Dallas] right away," Craig explained on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast in July 2024. "I think we could do our own thing, change our work schedules so we can spend time. For him to leave, it's super sad."

Reflecting on that bittersweet moment, Craig added, "He leaves [Los Angeles, where the podcast episode was taped] today and I'm so sad! It was like, 'Oh, we're gonna be good and FaceTime all the time.' But knowing that I'm [here] until Tuesday and he's leaving today…"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Source: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram

The couple previously navigated a long-distance relationship.

When the couple reunited for Peacock's Beyond the Villa spinoff earlier this month, Rodriguez mentioned they were still maintaining their long-distance setup.

"Since leaving the villa, it's a big jump moving in together with someone, and I didn't want it to be televised, especially the first time," Rodriguez told Variety. "So we rented rooms next to each other. Another aspect for me is privacy."

