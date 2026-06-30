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'Why'd You Lie to Us, Man?': Druski Calls Out Ray J Over His Shocking Health Claim at 2026 BET Awards

Split photo of Ray J & Druski
Source: MEGA

Druski publicly called out Ray J for his previous health claims.

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June 29 2026, Published 11:50 p.m. ET

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Druski called out Ray J over his alarming health update earlier this year, where he claimed he had only months left to live.

The comedian hosted the BET Awards, held on June 28 in Los Angeles, Calif., at the Peacock Theater.

While he kept the laughs coming throughout the event, he also took the opportunity to address Ray J’s previous claims about his health.

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Druski Called Out Ray J Over His Looming Death Claims

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Image of Druski called out Ray J at the BET Awards for 'lying' about his impending death earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Druski called out Ray J at the BET Awards for 'lying' about his impending death earlier this year.

The entertainer seemed genuinely frustrated about the singer's health claims, joking that he felt betrayed.

“Why’d you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead... Imma get away from you, man. Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us!” Druski said.

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Image of Druski said he was 'rooting for' Ray J while he accused the rapper of lying about his health condition.
Source: MEGA

Druski said he was 'rooting for' Ray J while he accused the rapper of lying about his health condition.

Druski also added that he “was praying for you and everything,” before concluding with, “we were rooting for you.”

While the host publicly called out Ray J, suggesting his health claims were a publicity stunt, the rapper did not immediately respond to his accusations.

In fact, the musician seemed to be in a good mood at the event, which he attended with his R&B group, RSVP.

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Ray J Claimed He Wouldn't Make it to 2027 Earlier This Year

Image of Ray J stated in January that he had months left to live.
Source: MEGA

Ray J stated in January that he had months left to live.

On January 25 of this year, the R&B singer took to Instagram to post an update on his health after being admitted to the hospital with a severe bout of pneumonia.

“My heart's only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I've been in the hospital,” he said.

However, he uploaded another update just a day after, saying that his health situation had changed drastically, adding that he didn't think he would make it to the next year.

Image of Ray J previously claimed that his substance abuse led him to the brink of death.
Source: MEGA

Ray J previously claimed that his substance abuse led him to the brink of death.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me...My heart up on the right side right here, it's black. It's done,” he said in the post.

“I thought I was bigger, so I'm like 'I can handle all the alcohol, I can handle all the Adderall, I can handle all the drugs, I can handle everything,' but I couldn't, and it curved my time here...I f–--- my s— up real bad,” he added.

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