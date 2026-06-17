Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Poses in Jaw-Dropping Yellow Dress for Sultry Summer Photoshoot
June 17 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Olandria Carthen poses in a jaw-dropping yellow dress for her new partnership with Cuervo tequila in honor of the most recent season of Love Island USA.
The model and reality TV star turned up the heat in the brand's new collaboration with Love Island USA, which chaneled the show's classic heart rate challenge as a Cuervo margarita gets Carthen's heart going.
Carthen lounged in a hot pink Love Island-themed heart with two perfect summer cocktails: the Hot Bombshell Margarita and the Golden Kiss Margarita.
The Hot Bombshell is a spicy and citrusy medley, while the Golden Margarita is tropical and sweet. Carthen can also be seen enjoying Cuervo's newly released canned cocktails.
Not only is Carthen enjoying the refreshing Cuervo flavor, but Love Island Aftersun hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa can be seen serving up Cuervo cocktails and spicy questions on each new episode.
Aftersun airs every Saturday evening on Peacock throughout Season 8 of Love Island USA. Each week, Miller and Pessoa recap the latest episodes and speak to special guests about their time in the villa.
Carthen caught the country's hearts last summer while starring on Season 7 of Love Island USA.
The Alabama native was originally firmly coupled up with Taylor Williams. But after a jaw-dropping Casa Amor switch-up, he ditched Carthen for Clarke Carraway.
Much to the delight of fans, she was forced to couple up with Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and the pair have been together ever since.
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The swoonworthy couple finished in second place after Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.
Despite the loss, Carthen earned fan-favorite status, skyrocketing her career as an aspiring model. She signed with United Talent Agency in February.
"I interviewed 15 different agencies and management companies….my team now is a powerhouse," she told Glamour. "They all have an amazing vision for me. We move very strategically when it comes to brand deals and things I attend."
"Once I got a team and I handed over my inbox," she added. "I’ve been living scot-free ever since."
Carthen has spoken out in the past about the pressure she felt while in the villa and thereafter to be a good representation for her community.
"When I was on that show, I knew I was representing more than just myself — I'm representing Black women as a whole," she told Refinery 29. "So, going on there and knowing my self-worth, my value, and self-acceptance truly helped me navigate this space."
"Knowing I have so much support from my community, or just from all women, means the world to me," she added.