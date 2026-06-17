Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Poses in Jaw-Dropping Yellow Dress for Sultry Summer Photoshoot

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Olandria Carthen poses in a jaw-dropping yellow dress for her new partnership with Cuervo tequila in honor of the most recent season of Love Island USA. The model and reality TV star turned up the heat in the brand's new collaboration with Love Island USA, which chaneled the show's classic heart rate challenge as a Cuervo margarita gets Carthen's heart going. Carthen lounged in a hot pink Love Island-themed heart with two perfect summer cocktails: the Hot Bombshell Margarita and the Golden Kiss Margarita.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Olandria Carthen set pulses racing with her latest campaign.

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Source: Cuervo Olandria Carthen posed alongside two signature Cuervo cocktails.

The Hot Bombshell is a spicy and citrusy medley, while the Golden Margarita is tropical and sweet. Carthen can also be seen enjoying Cuervo's newly released canned cocktails. Not only is Carthen enjoying the refreshing Cuervo flavor, but Love Island Aftersun hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa can be seen serving up Cuervo cocktails and spicy questions on each new episode. Aftersun airs every Saturday evening on Peacock throughout Season 8 of Love Island USA. Each week, Miller and Pessoa recap the latest episodes and speak to special guests about their time in the villa.

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Source: Cuervo Olandria Carthen enjoys the Hot Bombshell Margarita and the Golden Kiss Margarita.

Carthen caught the country's hearts last summer while starring on Season 7 of Love Island USA. The Alabama native was originally firmly coupled up with Taylor Williams. But after a jaw-dropping Casa Amor switch-up, he ditched Carthen for Clarke Carraway. Much to the delight of fans, she was forced to couple up with Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and the pair have been together ever since.

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Source: Cuervo 'Love Island USA' catapulted Olandria Carthen to fame, skyrocketing her modeling career.

The swoonworthy couple finished in second place after Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. Despite the loss, Carthen earned fan-favorite status, skyrocketing her career as an aspiring model. She signed with United Talent Agency in February. "I interviewed 15 different agencies and management companies….my team now is a powerhouse," she told Glamour. "They all have an amazing vision for me. We move very strategically when it comes to brand deals and things I attend." "Once I got a team and I handed over my inbox," she added. "I’ve been living scot-free ever since."

Source: Cuervo Olandria Carthen was very meticulous about choosing her management company following her 'Love Island USA' fame.