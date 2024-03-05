Mary-Kate Olsen's Seconds: Luann de Lesseps Cozies Up to Olivier Sarkozy During 2-Hour Date

Luann de Lesseps might have a new man in her life: Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

According to photos obtained by a news publication, the Bravo star, 58, and the banker, 54, who split from Olsen in 2020, were spotted leaving Le Bilboquet restaurant in New York City on Monday, March 4.

In the snaps, the Real Housewives of New York alum, who sported a red jacket and black leather jacket, was all smiles as she stayed close to Sarkozy, who wore a dark suede jacket.