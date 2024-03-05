Mary-Kate Olsen's Seconds: Luann de Lesseps Cozies Up to Olivier Sarkozy During 2-Hour Date
Luann de Lesseps might have a new man in her life: Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.
According to photos obtained by a news publication, the Bravo star, 58, and the banker, 54, who split from Olsen in 2020, were spotted leaving Le Bilboquet restaurant in New York City on Monday, March 4.
In the snaps, the Real Housewives of New York alum, who sported a red jacket and black leather jacket, was all smiles as she stayed close to Sarkozy, who wore a dark suede jacket.
The duo were at the restaurant for two hours, an eyewitness dished.
The outing comes just a few days after de Lesseps revealed she met up with a 62-year-old male model.
"I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62 years old but really attractive," she told Derek Zagami on his Instagram account. "He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray."
The brunette beauty was rumored to be hooking up with Joe Bradley after they were allegedly "all over each other" at the Dream Hotel in NYC in January, Us Weekly reported.
“We definitely had great chemistry and we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?” she told TMZ in February.
“He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” she added, referring to Summer House star Danielle Olivera.
For his part, Bradley shared his side of the story when he met de Lesseps.
“This is the truth — me and Luann got a drink, and we hit it off,” he said, adding he was “probably was too flirtatious.”
“I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her. We did not hook up,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Sarkozy and Olsen, 37, got married in 2015 but called it quits five years later.
The divorce proceedings were initially on hold due the New York City courts being shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former flames eventually met on Zoom in January 2021 to deal with the details of their separation. They later came to an agreement eight months after the former actress filed the paperwork.
Daily Mail obtained photos of the pair.