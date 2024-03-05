OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > LuAnn de Lesseps
OK LogoNEWS

Mary-Kate Olsen's Seconds: Luann de Lesseps Cozies Up to Olivier Sarkozy During 2-Hour Date

luann dating mary kate olsen ex
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Luann de Lesseps might have a new man in her life: Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

According to photos obtained by a news publication, the Bravo star, 58, and the banker, 54, who split from Olsen in 2020, were spotted leaving Le Bilboquet restaurant in New York City on Monday, March 4.

In the snaps, the Real Housewives of New York alum, who sported a red jacket and black leather jacket, was all smiles as she stayed close to Sarkozy, who wore a dark suede jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo were at the restaurant for two hours, an eyewitness dished.

luann dating mary kate olsen ex
Source: mega

The former flames split in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

The outing comes just a few days after de Lesseps revealed she met up with a 62-year-old male model.

"I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62 years old but really attractive," she told Derek Zagami on his Instagram account. "He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray."

Article continues below advertisement
luann dating mary kate olsen ex
Source: mega

The banker and the actress got married in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty was rumored to be hooking up with Joe Bradley after they were allegedly "all over each other" at the Dream Hotel in NYC in January, Us Weekly reported.

“We definitely had great chemistry and we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?” she told TMZ in February.

“He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” she added, referring to Summer House star Danielle Olivera.

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Bradley shared his side of the story when he met de Lesseps.

“This is the truth — me and Luann got a drink, and we hit it off,” he said, adding he was “probably was too flirtatious.”

“I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her. We did not hook up,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement
luann dating mary kate olsen ex
Source: mega

The Bravo star recently said she went on a date with a 62-year-old.

MORE ON:
LuAnn de Lesseps
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sarkozy and Olsen, 37, got married in 2015 but called it quits five years later.

The divorce proceedings were initially on hold due the New York City courts being shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
luann dating mary kate olsen ex
Source: mega

The Bravo star also flirted with Joe Bradley — though nothing happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The former flames eventually met on Zoom in January 2021 to deal with the details of their separation. They later came to an agreement eight months after the former actress filed the paperwork.

Daily Mail obtained photos of the pair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.