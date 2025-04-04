Lucas Bravo Declares He's 'Really Happy' as Shailene Woodley Romance Rumors Swirl
The secret life of Shailene Woodley is not so secret anymore.
Her rumored new boyfriend, Lucas Bravo, commented on their budding romance on Thursday, April 3, at the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck.
"Yeah, I'm really happy,” the Emily in Paris star, 37, told People when asked about Woodley, 33.
The French actor attended the theater event in New York City dressed in a classic black suit and black loafers. He attended the show with Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, who stunned in a sleek black gown.
Dating rumors between Bravo and Woodley sparked when they were spotted arm-in-arm in Paris on March 23. Paparazzi captured the duo cuddling up in the cold in coordinated green sweaters as they strolled down a street.
One day later, the duo was spotted once again sharing a hug to stay warm in the City of Love.
Woodley was engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 41, in 2021 before calling off the nuptials and separating in 2022. They kept their connection private throughout the relationship before Woodley confirmed he proposed during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance.
He is "just a wonderful, incredible human being," she told host Jimmy Fallon.
Rodgers acknowledged the engagement as he thanked his fiancée in a 2020 NFL MVP Award acceptance speech.
"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," Rodgers said at the time. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.
He then added, "I got engaged," much to the audience's surprise.
At the time, a source close to the couple confided that they were surprised how fast the relationship progressed.
"There was no way this could be so serious," the insider told People. "Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing."
Another source said the spontaneity was out of character for Rodgers, who typically is "so methodical," "analytical" and "thinks things through."
"He is very careful. He didn't seem to be the type to get so serious after just a few months of dating, especially after the way things ended with Danica Patrick," the insider revealed, referring to his former long-term connection.
Prior to their engagement, both Rodgers and Woodley were in serious relationships. The Green Bay Packers alum dated NASCAR driver Patrick for two years, while Woodley also dated an athlete, rugby player Ben Volavola.
Woodley and Rodgers called off their engagement and split in 2022, reportedly due to their busy schedules.
A source told In Touch at the time that the actress felt her fiancé's football always came first, and they weren't spending much time together.
"She felt he neglected their relationship," the insider said. "Neither of them was happy."
Woodley opened up about the failed engagement in a December 2024 interview.
"I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," she told Outside. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."