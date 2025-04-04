Lucas Bravo Declares He's 'Really Happy' as Shailene Woodley Romance Rumors Swirl

Woodley was engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 41, in 2021 before calling off the nuptials and separating in 2022. They kept their connection private throughout the relationship before Woodley confirmed he proposed during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance.

He is "just a wonderful, incredible human being," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Rodgers acknowledged the engagement as he thanked his fiancée in a 2020 NFL MVP Award acceptance speech.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," Rodgers said at the time. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.

He then added, "I got engaged," much to the audience's surprise.