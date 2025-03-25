Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Spark Romance Rumors as They Pack on the PDA in Paris
Is Shailene Woodley officially off the market?
The Divergent star was spotted getting cozy with Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo during a weekend stroll in Paris on Sunday, March 23. The PDA-filled outing comes seven months after Woodley was last seen with a mystery man in NYC.
Woodley and Bravo were photographed holding hands, hugging and bundling up together against the chilly Parisian air. Adding to the couple-like vibe, they even wore matching green sweaters, with Bravo wrapping his arm around Woodley’s shoulders.
The Fault in Our Stars alum was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two first sparked dating rumors in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February 2021, but by early 2022, their relationship ended.
Reflecting on the split, Woodley admitted that it wasn’t a clean break.
“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful,” she said in a December 2024 interview with Outside.
She described that time as “a really awful, traumatic thing” and confessed, “I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy.”
Despite the heartbreak, she hasn’t given up on love.
Months later, she posted on Instagram, writing, “I also believe you can’t give it all away over the internet. Keep it s--- in the flesh, you know?”
As for Bravo, the French actor has kept his personal life under wraps. However, in a 2024 interview, he revealed that he had recently ended a three-year relationship with an unnamed actress, citing busy schedules and industry tensions as reasons for the split.
“It’s so much pressure to be the best version of yourself. Every gesture is over-interpreted,” he shared with C Magazine. “To stay sane in the industry, you need to turn it off, which isn’t easy when you’re with someone else in the industry.”
Back in 2020, Bravo also shared what he is looking for in a partner.
“I don’t have a type or anything,” he told ELLE Australia. “I like that ‘instant connection.’ Sometimes, you just run into someone, you look them in the eyes, and in an instant, so much is said. Just feeling safe, like there’s an old soul in front of me, like we’ve known each other in a past life… that’s mostly what I’m looking for.”
He also made it clear he’d never date a costar.
“Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional,” he told Glamour.
When asked by the magazine who he’d choose between his Emily in Paris love interests, Camille or Emily, Bravo made it clear he wouldn’t pick either.
“It’s hard because if we’re talking about myself, that means we’re talking about Lily [Collins] and Camille [Razat] as actresses,” he explained.
“I can hardly separate the fact that Camille is like a sister to me, and Lily is a coworker — and she just got engaged. I would just end up by myself!” he laughed.