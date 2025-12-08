or
Luigi Mangione Confidently Sits in Court as Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Finding Ammunition Wrapped in Wet Underwear: Photos

photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: mega

Luigi Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione appeared cool as a cucumber as he entered a Manhattan courtroom with a pump of his fist on Monday, December 8.

Mangione — who's been receiving love letters in jail — attended an evidence suppression hearing ahead of his trial for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December.

The assumed killer, 27, looked indifferent as bodycam footage from the day of his arrest showed officers discovering ammunition stored in a pair of wet underwear in his backpack.

Evidence Suppression Hearing Details

image of Officer Christy Wasser took the stand on Monday, December 8.
Source: mega

Officer Christy Wasser took the stand on Monday, December 8.

The Ivy League graduate was apparently looking down at court papers and talking to his lawyers while Altoona, Penn., police officer Christy Wasser provided her testimony.

Wasser is the cop who conducted the initial search of Mangione's backpack. A 3D-printed 9mm pistol and a "manifesto" decrying the health insurance industry were also recovered at the time.

Mangione's attorneys were hoping to suppress the aforementioned pieces of evidence, citing the search as illegal due to a lack of warrant.

image of A red notebook containing his 'manifesto' was also found in his backpack.
Source: mega

A red notebook containing his 'manifesto' was also found in his backpack.

In the bodycam footage, Wasser could be seen sifting through his black backpack as a handcuffed Mangione — a former data engineer — stood close by.

Wasser smiled as she held the loaded magazine, which was found wrapped in "wet" underwear, while another officer could be heard uttering, "it's f------ him, 100 percent."

The backpack also contained a knife, a red notebook with his manifesto and a fake New Jersey driver's license bearing the name "Mark Rosario," plus a mobile phone and a passport concealed inside a "Faraday bag" designed to block cell signals.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Cops Debated Whether a Search Warrant Was Needed

image of The cops did not have a search warrant when they rifled through his bag.
Source: mega

The cops did not have a search warrant when they rifled through his bag.

After unearthing the weapon, the cops were heard debating the need for a search warrant.

Wasser stated both in the footage and on the stand that she was concerned about the bag potentially containing a bomb and was worried about bringing it to the police station.

However, she wound up doing so, and that was where she discovered the actual handgun in the bag's side pocket. She later exclaimed "oh my god" as she found the silencer.

image of Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., on December 9, 2024.
Source: mega

Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., on December 9, 2024.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., on December 9, 2024, and charged with Thompson's murder following the fatal shooting in Midtown Manhattan on December 4.

He is reportedly currently detained in a "laid-back" jail in Brooklyn, NY, according to a former inmate, where he cleans the showers.

"It's like a big dormitory. There are dorms with bunks and lockers. There is only ever 20-something people in there at most at once," Gene Borello told an outlet. "You are not confined, it's open."

