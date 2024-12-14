Shocking Twist: Luigi Mangione's Mom Questioned by the FBI the Night Before He Was Arrested for Allegedly Murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO, Sources Claim
Luigi Mangione's mother was in the hot seat the day before her son was arrested for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
According to law enforcement insiders, Kathleen Mangione was questioned by the FBI and members of the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force the night before the accused criminal was taken into police custody on Monday, December 9, after being spotted at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pa.
On Sunday, December 8, the matriarch allegedly told authorities she thought her child looked similar to the man on the surveillance footage of the suspect but wasn't completely confident it was Luigi, 26.
Four days before the FBI's conversation with Kathleen, they received a tip about a missing person’s report filed by the concerned mother with the San Francisco police department in November. Per the filing, Kathleen claimed she hadn't spoken to Luigi since July 1.
Following the news of his alleged crime, the family released a statement on social media which read, "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."
As OK! previously reported, the young man allegedly opened fire on the executive, 50, as he walked to the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday, December 4.
People who know Luigi have spoken out about the shock of the alleged crime and what they gathered in the months leading up to his arrest. "I loved this guy. In some ways I feel like my members are my kids," R.J. Martin — who founded a co-living space named Surfbreak near Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach Park in Hawaii, where the Ivy League grad lived from January to June 2022 — said in a recent interview. "He went radio silent in June or July."
"Luigi was just widely considered to be a great guy. There were no complaints," Martin's spokesperson Josiah Ryan said in a separate interview. "There was no sign that might point to these alleged crimes they’re saying he committed."
However, Luigi suffered greatly from debilitating back pain. "His spine was kind of misaligned," Martin explained. "He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not."
